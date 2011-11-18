NAIROBI, Nov 18 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to offer 500 million rupees of 273-day Treasury bills RWANDA - Bank of Rwanda news conference at 0700 GMT GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell for a fourth day in a row on Friday as Europe's funding difficulties intensified, with Spanish borrowing costs hitting an unsustainable level and premiums for dollar funds rising further. EURO ZONE Italy's new government has announced far-reaching reforms in response to a European debt crisis that on Thursday pushed borrowing costs for France and Spain sharply higher, and brought tens of thousands of Greeks onto the streets of Athens. AFRICA BRAZIL Brazil is launching a top-level drive to expand its economic ties with Africa, a sign of how crises in the rich world are pushing faster-growing emerging economies to trade and invest among themselves. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES East Africa's shillings are all expected to strengthen against the dollar next week as tourism revenues start to climb with the onset of the year-end holiday season and Africans overseas send money home to relatives. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand nudged higher against the dollar in late Johannesburg trade on Thursday as risk appetite received a boost from favourable U.S. data but further weakness still lurks while euro zone debt worries remain, traders said.

NIGERIA BONDS Nigeria sold 65 billion naira ($409.5 million) in 10-year sovereign bonds

on Wednesday at yields 150 basis points lower than its previous auction in October, the Debt Management Office said on Thursday. NIGERIA AIRLINES Nigeria said on Thursday it was fining airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic a total of $235 million, as an ongoing row between Britain and Africa's most populous nation over landing slots and ticket prices escalates.

KENYA MARKETS, COFFEE * Kenya sold 91-day Treasury billS at THE highest level this year on Thursday, breaking the key psychological 16 percent level, but most traders said the central bank was unlikely to let it climb rapidly higher. * Kenya's shilling rose to hit an 11-week high on Thursday as commercial banks offloaded long dollar positions in the face of a shilling liquidity crunch and importers withheld orders for dollars, expecting further shilling gains.

* Shares in Kenya's third biggest cement maker Athi River Mining gain 8 percent to 150 shillings per share as investors bet the firm's earnings might improve due to stability in the foreign exchange rate, traders say.

* Kenya expects its coffee export earnings to rise by 7 percent in the 2011/12 (Oct-Sep) season, buoyed by high international prices and increased volumes, the ministry of agriculture's top official said on Thursday. ANGOLA DOS SANTOS Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos said on Thursday he remains available for any mission decided by his MPLA party, signalling he is ready to lead the party in a general election scheduled for the third quarter of next year.

INFLATION Angola inflation rate slows to 11.44 pct in October. Ivory Coast inflation rate hit 4.7 percent in September. Burundi inflation rate rises to 13.3 percent in October. GHANA INVESTMENT Tax hikes on mining companies in Ghana's 2012 budget could discourage investment in Africa's second-largest gold producer, the West African country's mining body warned on Thursday. CFA RATES The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) has kept its interest rate unchanged despite this month's surprise quarter-point cut in the European Central Bank's rate to 1.25 percent, governor Lucas Abaga Nchama said on Thursday.

SOUTH SUDAN OIL A South Sudanese oil official ruled out Glencore marketing the new African country's crude on Thursday, effectively quashing an earlier deal the trading giant said it had signed to sell the nation's oil.

