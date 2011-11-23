NAIROBI, Nov 23 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
EVENTS:
* Kenya - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion
shillings ($33.4 million). The weighted average yield rose to 15.738 pct at last
week's auction from 15. 661 pct at the previous sale.
* Kenya - Central bank of Kenya auctions a re-opened two-year bond worth 15
billion shillings. At the last sale of a two-year bond in October, the weighted
average yield rose to 16.526 percent from 13.897 percent previously.
* Tanzania - Central bank to auction Treasury bills of all maturities worth a
total 100 billion shillings ($58.8 million), The weighted average yield on the
country's 91-day paper fell to 9.4 pct at the last auction from 10.2 pct
previously.
* Ghana - Producer price inflation data expected
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares, U.S. futures and oil fell on Wednesday as a weak Chinese
manufacturing survey renewed fears of a hard landing for the world's No. 2
economy, exacerbating worries about faltering global growth following a downward
revision of U.S. GDP data.
EURO ZONE
French President Nicholas Sarkozy has embraced a German campaign for treaty change
that could give European authorities intrusive powers to intervene in the national
budgets of countries sharing the euro currency.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand rebounded from a nine-week low against the dollar on Tuesday
but remained vulnerable to further weakness as worries about euro zone debt crisis
persisted.
* South African inflation is more likely to exceed than undercut official targets,
with cost-push pressures and the sharp depreciation of the rand posing the primary
risks, the Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* The Nigerian naira steadied against the U.S. dollar at the interbank
market on Tuesday while yields on 3-year bonds fell after the central bank lowered
its target trading band for the currency and kept benchmark interest rates on
hold.
KENYA MARKETS
* Kenya's shilling firmed for a fifth straight session on Tuesday past the
psychologically key 90 to the dollar, and was seen extending gains if the central
bank keeps its tight policy stance, while the stock exchange's main index closed
lower.
* Kenya's central bank changed another key policy aim by almost-doubling this
fiscal year's inflation target to 9 percent, just weeks after being driven to make
a huge rate rise to combat soaring inflation and save the plunging
shilling.
NAMIBIA ECONOMY
* Growth in Namibia's economy will slow to between 3.5 and 4.0 percent this year,
hit by problems in the domestic mining sector and a weak global outlook the
International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
ZAMBIA ECONOMY
* Zambia's economy should grow at a pacy 6.9 percent next year due to a strong
maize harvest, healthy copper exports and a step-up in infrastructure investment
from the new administration of President Michael Sata, a Reuters poll showed on
Tuesday.
BOTSWANA DEBT
* The weighted average yield on Botswana 14-day certificates fell to 2.40 percent
from 3.97 percent, the central bank said on Tuesday.[ID: nL5E7MM2EM]
($1 = 89.7500 Kenyan shillings)
($1 = 1700.0000 Tanzanian shillings)