NAIROBI, Nov 24 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: * Kenya - Central Bank auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion shillings. * Zambia - Bank of Zambia auctions Treasury bills of all maturities * Zambia - Zambia's statistics office due to release inflation data. Consumer inflation slowed to 8.7 percent yr/yr in October from 8.8 percent in September GLOBAL MARKETS The euro fell to a six-week low against the yen on Thursday and Asian stocks were subdued after an unsuccessful German bond sale raised alarm that Europe's ever-worsening sovereign debt crisis is starting to affect even the continent's economic powerhouse. EURO ZONE A "disastrous" German bond sale on Wednesday sparked fears that Europe's debt crisis was starting to threaten even Berlin, with the leaders of the euro zone's two biggest economies still at odds over a longer-term structural solution. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand tumbled to its weakest level since May 2009 against the dollar on Wednesday, with market players seeing further losses as investors dump risky assets on worries that euro zone leaders are not getting to grips with the debt crisis in their region. * Johannesburg stocks fell to their lowest close in a month on Wednesday, as weak Chinese factory data sparked concerns about demand from the world's second-largest economy, hitting miner Assore and luxury good maker Richemont

. NIGERIA MARKETS * The Nigerian naira eased against the U.S. dollar on both the interbank market and at a bi-weekly auction on Wednesday as the central bank again failed to meet demand for the greenback. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling broke a five-day rally on Wednesday, weakening 0.11 percent against the dollar on greenback demand ahead of the end-month, while stocks were down on attractive returns in fixed income due to high interest rates.

* Kenya's trade deficit widened to 225.5 billion shillings ($2.5 billion) in the third quarter, pushing the gap between exports and imports to 577 billion in the first nine months of 2011, official data showed on Wednesday. KENYA DEBT * The weighted average yield on Kenya's two-year bond and 182-day Treasury bill rose at auction on Wednesday, in line with traders' expectations, and as subscription rates were below target. TANZANIA DEBT * The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day treasury bill rose to 12.89 percent on Wednesday, from 9.4 percent at its last auction two weeks ago, the central bank said on its website. MAURITIUS DEBT * The Bank of Mauritius sold 930 million rupees ($31.9 million)worth of 3- and 4-year Treasury notes at auction on Wednesday. MOZAMBIQUE DEBT * Mozambique will issue a 2.6 billion meticais ($98 million) 5-year Treasury bond later this month, the southern African country's largest ever, to finance its budget deficit, a stock exchange official said on Wednesday. MALAWI DEBT * The yield on Malawi 3-month Treasury-bills fell to 6.5 percent from 6.9 percent a week ago, the central bank said on Tuesday.

