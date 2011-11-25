NAIROBI, Nov 25 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: * Sierra Leone - Budget 2012. Parliament speech from 10am. * Malawi - Malawi's National Statistical Office releases October inflation data. Consumer inflation quickened slightly to 7.7 percent year-on-year in September from 7.6 percent in August.* Malawi - Malawi's National Statistical Office releases October inflation data. Consumer inflation quickened slightly to 7.7 percent year-on-year in September from 7.6 percent in August. * Nigeria - Energy and power conference. Policymakers and energy company executives meet to discuss proposed power sector privatisation and the future of Africa's largest energy industry. * Mauritius - Policymakers and energy company executives meet to discuss proposed power sector privatisation and the future of Africa's largest energy industry. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro fell to seven-week lows on Friday as European officials failed to soothe investor fears that the euro zone's debt crisis could trigger a credit crunch if funding costs run out of control. EURO ZONE France and Germany agreed on Thursday to stop arguing in public over whether the European Central Bank should do more to rescue the euro zone from a deepening sovereign debt crisis. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Thursday, bouncing from 30-month lows but remains vulnerable to how heavily the euro crisis weighs on risk appetite. * South Africa stocks rose 0.9 percent on Thursday, as retailers such as Shoprite

recovered from a recent sell-off, but broader gains were limited by renewed concerns about the outlook for the euro zone debt crisis. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's stock index reached on Thursday its lowest level in almost eight years, Reuters data showed, as persistent global risk aversion keeps money out of frontier markets. * The Nigerian naira eased against the U.S. dollar on both the interbank market and at a bi-weekly auction on Wednesday as the central bank again failed to meet demand for the greenback. KENYA MARKETS * Kenyan shares slipped to a one-month low on Thursday, dragged down by worries over the impact of high interest rates on banks, while the shilling was barely changed against the dollar. * The Kenyan shilling was barely changed against the dollar on Thursday supported by higher funding rates that reflect a squeeze on liquidity of the local currency among local banks. UGANDA OIL * British oil explorer Heritage Oil said it would launch an appeal against a Ugandan tribunal which has ruled the company is liable to pay $404 million in capital gains tax, as part of a year-long row over the tax bill. ZIMBABWE ECONOMY * Zimbabwe's economy is likely to continue its strong recovery next year from a decade of decline to expand by 9.4 percent, Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on Thursday, but a hike in mining royalties could impede growth. ZAMBIA DEBT * The weighted average yield on Zambia's 3-month treasury bill fell marginally to 7.2 percent from 7.3 percent a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. NIGERIA DEBT * Nigeria sold 110.85 billion naira ($693.90 million)in short-dated treasury bills at an auction on Thursday, with yields falling sharply compared to the trend at the previous auction, the central bank said. KENYA DEBT * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill rose to 16.601 percent at auction on Thursday from 16.202 percent last week, the central bank said.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on