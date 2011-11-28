The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Kenya releases inflation data for November. SOUTH AFRICA - U.N. Panel Discussion on Innovative Approaches to Climate Change BURUNDI - Lake Tanganyika Basin Development Conference MAURITIUS - Central bank auctions 364-day T-bills GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares jumped and the euro firmed on Monday on hopes Europe will come up with some concrete steps this week towards activating a crucial euro zone bail-out fund and reports that the IMF is considering helping Italy. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose above $107 a barrel on Monday, supported by renewed euro zone efforts to end the debt crisis and optimism that Italy may get financial help from the IMF. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenyan shares slipped to a one-month low on Thursday, dragged down by worries over the impact of high interest rates on banks, while the shilling was barely changed against the dollar.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand ended a tad firmer against the dollar on Friday as dealers cashed in after sharp moves this week and squared their positions ahead of a weekend, helping government bonds trim their losses. CONGO VOTE International organisations appealed for calm on the eve of a presidential elections in Democratic Republic of Congo already tainted by deadly street clashes and a showdown between security forces and the main opposition candidate. CAMEROON OIL Cameroon could produce some 36.5 million barrels of oil next year, the equivalent of 100,000 barrels a day and over 50 percent up on the "conservative" estimate of the central African state's 2012 budget, a state oil company official told Reuters. NIGERIA TELECOMS Nigerian telecoms company His is tapping investment groups to raise $200 as it seeks to double the size of its operations in western Africa in the next year, the Financial Times reported on Monday. SOMALIA CONFLICT New convoys of heavily-armed Ethiopian troops have crossed into Somalia and are heading for central areas, residents said on Sunday, days after Addis Ababa said it planned to send troops to help Somali and Kenyan forces fighting Islamist insurgents. SAFRICA'S POLITICS South Africa's Julius Malema, the firebrand leader of the ANC's Youth League, has admitted his political career is over after his suspension from the ruling party for breaking its internal rules, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

TANZANIA CORRUPTION Tanzania's ruling CCM party said it would implement anti-corruption measures nationwide and publicly acknowledged for the first time that a succession dispute had split the long-dominant party.

