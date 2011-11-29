The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - releases inflation data for November MALAWI/MAURITIUS - T-bill auctions BOTSWANA - Coal and Energy conference SOUTH AFRICA - October credit/money supply data GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro consolidated from the previous day's rally on Tuesday, as investors cautiously wait for European policy makers to outline details of how they will leverage their bailout fund so it can help Italy or Spain should they need aid. KENYA/SUDAN POLITICS A Kenyan court on Monday ordered the government to arrest Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir, wanted by The Hague on genocide charges, prompting Sudan to order the expulsion of Kenya's ambassador and summon its own envoy from Nairobi. CONGO ELECTION Deadly violence, arson and widespread voter confusion marred Democratic Republic of Congo's second post-war election on Monday, raising concerns of a protracted dispute over the outcome.

AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenyan stocks fell for the eighth straight day to touch a 23-month low on Monday, mainly due to a funding crunch in the market that investors expect to hit banks as bad loans in the industry raise, while the shilling weakened against the dollar.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand gained as much as 2.3 percent against the dollar on Monday in what traders said was a temporary correction after last week's battering to 30-month lows. NIGERIA FINANCES * Nigeria has room to lower interest rates but still keep inflation in single-digits, the finance minister said on Monday, despite the central bank saying last week that the recent trend of monetary tightening may not be over. * Nigeria has withdrawn $2 billion from its crude oil savings for 'various projects' and distributed more money in October to the three tiers of government than the previous month, the minister of state for finance said. SUDAN OIL DISPUTE Sudan said on Monday it had halted landlocked South Sudan's oil exports until the two agree on a transit fee, stepping up a row between the former civil war foes over how to untangle their once integrated oil industries. NIGER REFINERY Niger inaugurated its first oil refinery on Monday, marking the arrival of the West African state as a commercial oil producer and making it self-sufficient in refined oil products.

CAMEROON MONETARY POLICY Cameroon's finance minister and Central Africa's top central banker both said on Monday there would be no devaluation of the CFA franc currency used by 14 states in Africa, denying market rumours.

SOMALIA CONFLICT Al Shabaab rebels stormed and looted offices of aid organisations in famine-hit Somalia on Monday, the United Nations said, and the rebels announced a ban on 16 relief agencies from areas they control. AFRICA/AL-QAEDA The European Union plans to send a team of police and security experts to the region on the southern edge of Africa's Sahara desert to help governments there combat a growing threat from al Qaeda, Britain's foreign minister said. SOUTHERN AFRICA AIDS Southern African countries, hardest hit by the HIV/AIDS pandemic, are likely to be most affected over the next three years as funding from the world's biggest donors dries up, a coalition of AIDS activists said on Monday.

