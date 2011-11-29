The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
EVENTS:
KENYA - releases inflation data for November
MALAWI/MAURITIUS - T-bill auctions
BOTSWANA - Coal and Energy conference
SOUTH AFRICA - October credit/money supply data
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro consolidated from the
previous day's rally on Tuesday, as investors
cautiously wait for European policy makers to
outline details of how they will leverage their
bailout fund so it can help Italy or Spain should
they need aid.
KENYA/SUDAN POLITICS
A Kenyan court on Monday ordered the government to
arrest Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir, wanted by
The Hague on genocide charges, prompting Sudan to
order the expulsion of Kenya's ambassador and
summon its own envoy from Nairobi.
CONGO ELECTION
Deadly violence, arson and widespread voter
confusion marred Democratic Republic of Congo's
second post-war election on Monday, raising
concerns of a protracted dispute over the outcome.
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Kenyan stocks fell for the eighth straight day to
touch a 23-month low on Monday, mainly due to a
funding crunch in the market that investors expect
to hit banks as bad loans in the industry raise,
while the shilling weakened against the dollar.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand gained as much as 2.3 percent
against the dollar on Monday in what traders said
was a temporary correction after last week's
battering to 30-month lows.
NIGERIA FINANCES
* Nigeria has room to lower interest rates but
still keep inflation in single-digits, the finance
minister said on Monday, despite the central bank
saying last week that the recent trend of monetary
tightening may not be over.
* Nigeria has withdrawn $2 billion from its crude
oil savings for 'various projects' and distributed
more money in October to the three tiers of
government than the previous month, the minister
of state for finance said.
SUDAN OIL DISPUTE
Sudan said on Monday it had halted landlocked
South Sudan's oil exports until the two agree on a
transit fee, stepping up a row between the former
civil war foes over how to untangle their once
integrated oil industries.
NIGER REFINERY
Niger inaugurated its first oil refinery on
Monday, marking the arrival of the West African
state as a commercial oil producer and making it
self-sufficient in refined oil products.
CAMEROON MONETARY POLICY
Cameroon's finance minister and Central Africa's
top central banker both said on Monday there would
be no devaluation of the CFA franc currency used
by 14 states in Africa, denying market rumours.
SOMALIA CONFLICT
Al Shabaab rebels stormed and looted offices of
aid organisations in famine-hit Somalia on Monday,
the United Nations said, and the rebels announced
a ban on 16 relief agencies from areas they
control.
AFRICA/AL-QAEDA
The European Union plans to send a team of police
and security experts to the region on the southern
edge of Africa's Sahara desert to help governments
there combat a growing threat from al Qaeda,
Britain's foreign minister said.
SOUTHERN AFRICA AIDS
Southern African countries, hardest hit by the
HIV/AIDS pandemic, are likely to be most affected
over the next three years as funding from the
world's biggest donors dries up, a coalition of
AIDS activists said on Monday.
