The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA/UGANDA/TANZANIA - T-bill auctions UGANDA - Inflation data for November SOUTH AFRICA - October Trade balance GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell and the euro trimmed gains on Wednesday as caution set in over the chance for more progress in resolving euro zone debt woes after officials agreed to strengthen a rescue fund and seek more aid from the International Monetary Fund. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude stayed above $110 on Wednesday, holding onto its previous session gains, as Iran's escalating tensions with the West and an agreement by euro zone ministers to ramp up the firepower of their bailout fund helped support prices.

IVORY COAST'S GBAGBO AT ICC Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo, facing an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court, was transferred to The Hague on Wednesday, where he would be the first former head of state to be tried by the ICC since its inception in 2002. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

AFRICA CURRENCIES The Kenyan shilling gained 1.6 percent to touch a 21-week high on Tuesday as banks trimmed long dollar positions after the shilling broke through a psychologically important level, while stocks fell for a ninth straight day to a new 23-month low. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand was slightly firmer against the dollar in late Johannesburg trade after an erratic session tracking volatile global markets/ * South African stocks ticked down 0.7 percent on Tuesday as investors sold banking stocks such as FirstRand to lock in profits after a strong run-up in the previous two sessions. SOUTH AFRICA ECONOMY South Africa's economy grew less than expected in the third quarter highlighting domestic weakness that might see the Reserve Bank consider cutting interest rates. AFDB FINANCE FACILITY The African Development Bank is looking into ways of providing trade finance to firms doing business with Europe, where an interbank credit squeeze has driven up the cost of funding, chief economist Mthuli Ncube said. NIGERIA PRIVATISATION Nigeria's power sector privatisation will be completed by the second quarter of next year, the presidential task force said on Tuesday, later than previously promised as another key reform for Africa's most populous nation is delayed.

SOUTH SUDAN OIL South Sudan's oil minister said on Tuesday Sudan's decision to halt the South's oil exports over a transit fee would hurt both countries' oil interests, and that the South would keep seeking an alternative pipeline. CONGO POLITICS Four opposition challengers to Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila called on Tuesday for election results to be rejected, accusing authorities of systematic fraud.

KENYA/SUDAN RIFT Kenya tried on Tuesday to ease a spat with Sudan via a plan to appeal to a Kenyan court ruling ordering the arrest of Sudan's president, and Khartoum said it was open to a diplomatic resolution.

