The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - MPC rate decision
SOUTH AFRICA - November PMI data
SOUTH AFRICA - ETC Investor Confidence Index
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rallied to two-week highs on
Thursday, building on strong global gains after
the world's six major central banks moved to tame
a liquidity crunch for European banks by providing
cheaper dollar funding.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude traded above $110 for the third
session on Thursday after the world's major
central banks moved to tame a liquidity crunch for
European banks, but concerns about slower demand
capped prices and offset any gains due to
Iran.
CONGO ELECTIONS
Congolese opposition candidate vital Kamerhe on
Wednesday withdrew his call for the Nov. 28
presidential and parliamentary elections to be
annulled on the grounds of widespread
irregularities.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA CURRENCIES
The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on
Wednesday, weighed on by dollar demand, but
traders said the shilling could firm as investor
appetite for risky asset resturns after central
banks in developed economies lowered swap rates.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand surged as much as three
percent against the dollar on Wednesday and
government bonds soared to two week highs, in line
with a global rally after central banks moved to
improve financial liquidity conditions.
AFRICA FOOD
Africa will rely on non-transgenic crop breeding
to boost food output to feed its rapidly growing
population in the coming decades but will also
need genetically modified products, the head of a
pan-African farm think tank said.
NIGERIA OIL
Nigeria plans to produce 3 million barrels per day
of crude oil by 2015 and build three new
refineries adding 445,000 bpd of capacity, the oil
minister said on Wednesday, ambitious plans which
have been promised before.
SUDAN OIL
Sudan on Wednesday denied it had halted landlocked
South Sudan's oil exports in a transit fee row,
but said the country had confiscated crude
shipments to make up for payments it claims South
Sudan owes.
KENYA CRIME
Kenya recorded the highest level of economic crime
among 78 countries in the past year, with the
theft of assets and money in businesses and
government agencies on the rise, a report by
consultancy PwC showed.
