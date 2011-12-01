The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - MPC rate decision SOUTH AFRICA - November PMI data SOUTH AFRICA - ETC Investor Confidence Index GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rallied to two-week highs on Thursday, building on strong global gains after the world's six major central banks moved to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks by providing cheaper dollar funding. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude traded above $110 for the third session on Thursday after the world's major central banks moved to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks, but concerns about slower demand capped prices and offset any gains due to Iran. CONGO ELECTIONS Congolese opposition candidate vital Kamerhe on Wednesday withdrew his call for the Nov. 28 presidential and parliamentary elections to be annulled on the grounds of widespread irregularities. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

AFRICA CURRENCIES The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, weighed on by dollar demand, but traders said the shilling could firm as investor appetite for risky asset resturns after central banks in developed economies lowered swap rates.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand surged as much as three percent against the dollar on Wednesday and government bonds soared to two week highs, in line with a global rally after central banks moved to improve financial liquidity conditions.

AFRICA FOOD Africa will rely on non-transgenic crop breeding to boost food output to feed its rapidly growing population in the coming decades but will also need genetically modified products, the head of a pan-African farm think tank said. NIGERIA OIL Nigeria plans to produce 3 million barrels per day of crude oil by 2015 and build three new refineries adding 445,000 bpd of capacity, the oil minister said on Wednesday, ambitious plans which have been promised before. SUDAN OIL Sudan on Wednesday denied it had halted landlocked South Sudan's oil exports in a transit fee row, but said the country had confiscated crude shipments to make up for payments it claims South Sudan owes. KENYA CRIME Kenya recorded the highest level of economic crime among 78 countries in the past year, with the theft of assets and money in businesses and government agencies on the rise, a report by consultancy PwC showed.

