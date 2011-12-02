The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: UGANDA - Central bank rate decision SOUTH AFRICA/GHANA - T-bill auctions SOUTH AFRICA - IMF/G20 Climate Finance Report GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks are poised for their first weekly rise in a month buoyed by coordinated central bank actions, while the euro consolidated its hefty gains ahead of a key European summit next week to tackle the euro-zone crisis. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose above $109 on Friday on fresh evidence of a sustained recovery in the U.S. economy, the world's top oil consumer, but gains were capped by lingering concerns the euro zone debt crisis could trigger a global recession. CONGO VOTE The United Nations led appeals for calm in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday as vote-talliers pushed ahead with the count after elections marred by chaos, violence and fraud claims. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenyan stocks fell more than one percent to a two-year low on Thursday, hit by local investor apathy due to persistent inflation and high interest rates, while the shilling slipped against the dollar in cautious trading. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand was slightly firmer against the dollar on Thursday, briefly touching a new two-week high and should stay supported by improved risk sentiment following central bank moves to ease global liquidity problems.

KENYA INTEREST RATE Kenya's central bank moved to tackle stubbornly high inflation with a surprise rate hike on Thursday in a move that will also underpin the shilling, which was hammered in markets earlier this year. NIGERIA FISCAL PLAN Nigeria's House of Representatives on Thursday approved the government's medium-term fiscal framework but refused to include plans to remove fuel import subsidies in a major setback for the controversial proposal. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa farmgate prices in Ivory Coast's main regions fell last week following declining in ports and London, driven by concerns over the European debt crisis, farmers and local buyers said. SOUTH AFRICA MAIZE South Africa's May 2010-April 2011 maize harvest fell nearly 20 percent from the previous season, in line with market expectations, due to unfavourable weather conditions. AFRICA TELECOMS Africa's phone tower group IHS has appointed Citi and Nigeria's Stanbic to raise $500 million next year to expand its business in six African countries, its chief executive told Reuters.

UGANDA CITADEL Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital plans to invest up to $200 million in setting up power plants in Uganda in the next two years, a senior company official said. KENYA/SUDAN ROW Kenya's foreign minister has held talks with Sudan President Omar al-Bashir to defuse a diplomatic row touched off by a Kenyan court's order that Bashir be arrested for suspected genocide if he steps foot in Kenya.

