The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
EVENTS:
UGANDA - Central bank rate decision
SOUTH AFRICA/GHANA - T-bill auctions
SOUTH AFRICA - IMF/G20 Climate Finance Report
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks are poised for their first weekly
rise in a month buoyed by coordinated central bank
actions, while the euro consolidated its hefty
gains ahead of a key European summit next week to
tackle the euro-zone crisis.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose above $109 on Friday on fresh
evidence of a sustained recovery in the U.S.
economy, the world's top oil consumer, but gains
were capped by lingering concerns the euro zone
debt crisis could trigger a global
recession.
CONGO VOTE
The United Nations led appeals for calm in the
Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday as
vote-talliers pushed ahead with the count after
elections marred by chaos, violence and fraud
claims.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Kenyan stocks fell more than one percent to a
two-year low on Thursday, hit by local investor
apathy due to persistent inflation and high
interest rates, while the shilling slipped against
the dollar in cautious trading.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand was slightly firmer against
the dollar on Thursday, briefly touching a new
two-week high and should stay supported by
improved risk sentiment following central bank
moves to ease global liquidity problems.
KENYA INTEREST RATE
Kenya's central bank moved to tackle stubbornly
high inflation with a surprise rate hike on
Thursday in a move that will also underpin the
shilling, which was hammered in markets earlier
this year.
NIGERIA FISCAL PLAN
Nigeria's House of Representatives on Thursday
approved the government's medium-term fiscal
framework but refused to include plans to remove
fuel import subsidies in a major setback for the
controversial proposal.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Cocoa farmgate prices in Ivory Coast's main
regions fell last week following declining in
ports and London, driven by concerns over the
European debt crisis, farmers and local buyers
said.
SOUTH AFRICA MAIZE
South Africa's May 2010-April 2011 maize harvest
fell nearly 20 percent from the previous season,
in line with market expectations, due to
unfavourable weather conditions.
AFRICA TELECOMS
Africa's phone tower group IHS has appointed Citi
and Nigeria's Stanbic to raise $500 million next
year to expand its business in six African
countries, its chief executive told Reuters.
UGANDA CITADEL
Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital plans
to invest up to $200 million in setting up power
plants in Uganda in the next two years, a senior
company official said.
KENYA/SUDAN ROW
Kenya's foreign minister has held talks with Sudan
President Omar al-Bashir to defuse a diplomatic
row touched off by a Kenyan court's order that
Bashir be arrested for suspected genocide if he
steps foot in Kenya.
