NAIROBI, Dec 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS - MPC Rate decision. The decision is too close to call, a Reuters poll of 11 economists showed, with six forecasting the lending rate unchanged at 5.5 percent while five expect a 25 basis-point cut.

Bank of Mauritius kept its lending rate at 5.5 percent in September as expected.

GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro firmed on Monday on hopes European leaders would agree on a definitive plan to solve the euro zone's debt crisis at a crucial summit this week, with sentiment also getting a lift from Italy unveiling austerity steps. WORLD OIL PRICES U.S. crude futures extended gains above $101 on Monday, helped by firmer equities markets, geopolitical tensions over Iran's nuclear programme and encouraging economic signs in the United States. EMERGING MARKETS Investors should forget China and park their money in sub-Saharan Africa if they wish to benefit from the growth in emerging markets, the chief investment officer at Russia's Renaissance Asset Managers said on Friday. For the top emerging markets news, double click on

CONGO VOTE Congo's Catholic Church urged election authorities on Sunday to ensure published poll results were a true reflection of voters' intentions as a disorderly counting process raised concerns about possible electoral fraud and more bloodshed.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks booked their biggest weekly gain in 10 months on Friday, although broader gains were capped by two straight sessions of profit-taking, with traders pointing to further technical resistance ahead. NIGERIA INTERBANK RATES Nigeria's interbank lending rates rose sharply this week to an average of 16.50 percent from 14.83 percent in the previous week mainly on the delayed release of some 300 billion naira of October's budget allocation. ANGOLA OIL The global oil market is balanced and current prices are good, Angola's oil minister said on Sunday. GHANA/WTO The euro zone crisis will continue to hamper African countries' trade and economic growth because of the continent's dependence on exporting to European markets, the World Trade Organization chief said on Saturday. IVORY COAST'S GBAGBO Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo will appear before the International Criminal Court on Monday, to face charges of crimes against humanity including murder and rape, officials said.

KENYA/SUDAN ROW Sudan may still expel Kenya's ambassador after two weeks if Kenya does not take steps to cancel a Nairobi court ruling to arrest Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir, the foreign ministry said on Saturday. UGANDA POWER RIOTS A growing power supply crisis in Uganda has provoked riots among a population already angered by soaring prices and is threatening growth in one of Africa's most promising economies.

ERITREA SANCTIONS A resolution tightening sanctions on Eritrea, expected to be passed by the U.N. Security Council next week, has been watered down and no longer bans investment in the country's promising mining sector.

