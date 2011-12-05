NAIROBI, Dec 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
MAURITIUS - MPC Rate decision. The decision is too
close to call, a Reuters poll of 11 economists
showed, with six forecasting the lending rate
unchanged at 5.5 percent while five expect a 25
basis-point cut.
Bank of Mauritius kept its lending rate at 5.5
percent in September as expected.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro firmed on Monday on
hopes European leaders would agree on a definitive
plan to solve the euro zone's debt crisis at a
crucial summit this week, with sentiment also
getting a lift from Italy unveiling austerity
steps.
WORLD OIL PRICES
U.S. crude futures extended gains above $101 on
Monday, helped by firmer equities markets,
geopolitical tensions over Iran's nuclear
programme and encouraging economic signs in the
United States.
EMERGING MARKETS
Investors should forget China and park their money
in sub-Saharan Africa if they wish to benefit from
the growth in emerging markets, the chief
investment officer at Russia's Renaissance Asset
Managers said on Friday.
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
CONGO VOTE
Congo's Catholic Church urged election authorities
on Sunday to ensure published poll results were a
true reflection of voters' intentions as a
disorderly counting process raised concerns about
possible electoral fraud and more bloodshed.
For the top Africa news, double click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks booked their biggest weekly
gain in 10 months on Friday, although broader
gains were capped by two straight sessions of
profit-taking, with traders pointing to further
technical resistance ahead.
NIGERIA INTERBANK RATES
Nigeria's interbank lending rates rose sharply
this week to an average of 16.50 percent from
14.83 percent in the previous week mainly on the
delayed release of some 300 billion naira of
October's budget allocation.
ANGOLA OIL
The global oil market is balanced and current
prices are good, Angola's oil minister said on
Sunday.
GHANA/WTO
The euro zone crisis will continue to hamper
African countries' trade and economic growth
because of the continent's dependence on exporting
to European markets, the World Trade Organization
chief said on Saturday.
IVORY COAST'S GBAGBO
Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo will
appear before the International Criminal Court on
Monday, to face charges of crimes against humanity
including murder and rape, officials said.
KENYA/SUDAN ROW
Sudan may still expel Kenya's ambassador after two
weeks if Kenya does not take steps to cancel a
Nairobi court ruling to arrest Sudan's President
Omar al-Bashir, the foreign ministry said on
Saturday.
UGANDA POWER RIOTS
A growing power supply crisis in Uganda has
provoked riots among a population already angered
by soaring prices and is threatening growth in one
of Africa's most promising economies.
ERITREA SANCTIONS
A resolution tightening sanctions on Eritrea,
expected to be passed by the U.N. Security Council
next week, has been watered down and no longer
bans investment in the country's promising mining
sector.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on