NAIROBI, Dec 6
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
MAURITIUS - Inflation data for November.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks and the euro fell on Tuesday after
ratings agency Standard & Poor's warned it might
downgrade euro zone countries en masse if European
leaders fail to produce a credible plan to solve
the region's debt crisis at a summit later this
week.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude fell towards $109 on Tuesday, as a
warning by ratings agency Standard & Poor's that
it might downgrade euro zone countries tempered
hopes for a concrete resolution to the region's
debt crisis.
EMERGING MARKETS
Africa-focused telecom companies are betting that
next generation long-term evolution (LTE)
technology will drive broadband penetration in the
world's least developed and fastest growing
internet market.
Campaign group Global Witness has pulled out of
the Kimberley Process, a scheme designed to
prevent "blood diamonds" from entering the
mainstream market, calling the scheme outdated and
a failure, almost nine years after its launch.
AFRICA STOCKS
CONGO VOTE
Clashes erupted between protesters and security
forces in parts of Democratic Republic of Congo on
Monday as diplomats scrambled to defuse tensions
ahead of the country's full election results.
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA MONEY
South Africa's Gill Marcus was the best central
banker in Africa's emerging and frontier markets
this year, despite taking no major policy
decisions, closely followed by Nigeria's Lamido
Sanusi, a Reuters survey of regional analysts
showed.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The rand gained for the sixth straight day to a
three-week high against the dollar on Monday as
optimism about a solution to the European debt
crisis boosted risky assets. The winding down of
the year was also supportive of rand gains.
NIGERIA CURRENCY
The Nigerian naira currency strengthened
against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on
Monday after energy companies sold about $91
million.
NIGERIA BANK MERGER
Nigeria's Ecobank said on Monday it
would seek shareholders' approval on Dec. 22 to
merge its operations with rival Oceanic Bank,
after Ecobank's parent firm ETI acquired
100 percent of Oceanic in September.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan stocks extended a four-week fall to hit a
26-month low on Monday, dragged down by banks
after investors dumped shares on the expectation
that high interest rates could hurt the sector's
performance, while the shilling firmed against the
dollar.
KENYA ECONOMY
Kenya's economy will expand between 4.5 to 5.0
percent this year, thanks to good rainfall and a
recovery in the local currency in recent weeks,
before accelerating to 5.0 percent or higher in
2012, the planning minister said on Monday.
GHANA MARKETS
Ghana's cedi currency rose slightly on Monday as
inflows of dollars from the mining sector eased
corporate demand for greenbacks, and dealers eyed
a looming bond auction, traders said.
GHANA GOLD MINING
Gold Fields Chief Executive Nick Holland
said planned projects that could bring $1 billion
in investment to Ghana were at risk because of
looming tax changes outlined in the west African
nation's budget last month.
MAURITIUS KEY RATE
Mauritius' central bank trimmed its key repo rate
by 10 basis points to 5.40 percent on
Monday, citing low levels of business and consumer
confidence as global uncertainty increasingly
clouded the island's growth outlook.
TANZANIA COFFEE
Tanzania's arabica coffee prices fell at last
week's auction, taking their cue from markets in
New York, while robusta coffee prices rose on
supply shortages, the regulator Tanzania Coffee
Board (TCB) said on Monday.
TANZANIA FUEL PRICES
Tanzania's energy regulator on Monday lowered the
price of petrol, but raised the prices of both
diesel and kerosene, reflecting global prices and
the marginal strengthening of the local currency
in east Africa's second-biggest economy.
UGANDA CURRENCY
The Uganda shilling rallied against the
dollar on Monday on the back of an upsurge in
inflows from Ugandans living abroad and offshore
investors seeking to purchase attractive
government debt at an auction on Wednesday.
RWANDA INFLATION
Rwanda's year-on-year inflation rate
will not exceed 8 percent in November and will
remain in single digits at year-end, the central
bank governor said on Monday.
ERITREA SANCTIONS
The U.N. Security Council on Monday expanded
sanctions against Eritrea for continuing to
provide support to Islamist militants, including
al Shabaab, in the virtually lawless Horn of
Africa nation of Somalia.
