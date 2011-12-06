NAIROBI, Dec 6 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS - Inflation data for November. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks and the euro fell on Tuesday after ratings agency Standard & Poor's warned it might downgrade euro zone countries en masse if European leaders fail to produce a credible plan to solve the region's debt crisis at a summit later this week. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell towards $109 on Tuesday, as a warning by ratings agency Standard & Poor's that it might downgrade euro zone countries tempered hopes for a concrete resolution to the region's debt crisis. EMERGING MARKETS Africa-focused telecom companies are betting that next generation long-term evolution (LTE) technology will drive broadband penetration in the world's least developed and fastest growing internet market. Campaign group Global Witness has pulled out of the Kimberley Process, a scheme designed to prevent "blood diamonds" from entering the mainstream market, calling the scheme outdated and a failure, almost nine years after its launch.

Clashes erupted between protesters and security forces in parts of Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday as diplomats scrambled to defuse tensions ahead of the country's full election results.

AFRICA MONEY South Africa's Gill Marcus was the best central banker in Africa's emerging and frontier markets this year, despite taking no major policy decisions, closely followed by Nigeria's Lamido Sanusi, a Reuters survey of regional analysts showed. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The rand gained for the sixth straight day to a three-week high against the dollar on Monday as optimism about a solution to the European debt crisis boosted risky assets. The winding down of the year was also supportive of rand gains.

NIGERIA CURRENCY The Nigerian naira currency strengthened against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Monday after energy companies sold about $91 million. NIGERIA BANK MERGER Nigeria's Ecobank said on Monday it would seek shareholders' approval on Dec. 22 to merge its operations with rival Oceanic Bank, after Ecobank's parent firm ETI acquired 100 percent of Oceanic in September.

KENYA MARKETS Kenyan stocks extended a four-week fall to hit a 26-month low on Monday, dragged down by banks after investors dumped shares on the expectation that high interest rates could hurt the sector's performance, while the shilling firmed against the dollar. KENYA ECONOMY Kenya's economy will expand between 4.5 to 5.0 percent this year, thanks to good rainfall and a recovery in the local currency in recent weeks, before accelerating to 5.0 percent or higher in 2012, the planning minister said on Monday.

GHANA MARKETS Ghana's cedi currency rose slightly on Monday as inflows of dollars from the mining sector eased corporate demand for greenbacks, and dealers eyed a looming bond auction, traders said.

GHANA GOLD MINING Gold Fields Chief Executive Nick Holland said planned projects that could bring $1 billion in investment to Ghana were at risk because of looming tax changes outlined in the west African nation's budget last month. MAURITIUS KEY RATE Mauritius' central bank trimmed its key repo rate

by 10 basis points to 5.40 percent on Monday, citing low levels of business and consumer confidence as global uncertainty increasingly clouded the island's growth outlook.

TANZANIA COFFEE Tanzania's arabica coffee prices fell at last week's auction, taking their cue from markets in New York, while robusta coffee prices rose on supply shortages, the regulator Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) said on Monday. TANZANIA FUEL PRICES Tanzania's energy regulator on Monday lowered the price of petrol, but raised the prices of both diesel and kerosene, reflecting global prices and the marginal strengthening of the local currency in east Africa's second-biggest economy.

UGANDA CURRENCY The Uganda shilling rallied against the dollar on Monday on the back of an upsurge in inflows from Ugandans living abroad and offshore investors seeking to purchase attractive government debt at an auction on Wednesday.

RWANDA INFLATION Rwanda's year-on-year inflation rate will not exceed 8 percent in November and will remain in single digits at year-end, the central bank governor said on Monday. ERITREA SANCTIONS The U.N. Security Council on Monday expanded sanctions against Eritrea for continuing to provide support to Islamist militants, including al Shabaab, in the virtually lawless Horn of Africa nation of Somalia.

