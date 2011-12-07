NAIROBI, Dec 7 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS - Central bank auctions 15-yr inflation indexed government bonds 1 billion rupees ($34.36 million) on offer. GLOBAL MARKETS The Nikkei share average gained on Wednesday on investor hopes that warnings from Standard & Poor's will spur euro zone leaders to agree to strengthen the region's bailout fund.

WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude was steady above $110 on Wednesday, as investors turned cautious ahead of a European summit to deal with the region's debt crisis and the release of key Chinese economic data later this week. EMERGING MARKETS Chinese and Indian appetite for diamonds will fuel demand growth of more than 6 percent a year over the next decade and almost double the size of the market, far outpacing supply increases limited by a lack of new mines, Bain & Company said in a report. For the top emerging markets news, double click on

AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on

CONGO VOTE Results in the Democratic Republic of Congo presidential election have been delayed for a further two days as returns have not been received from all polling stations, officials said on Tuesday. For the top Africa news, double click on

AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on

AFRICA MONEY South Africa's Gill Marcus was the best central banker in Africa's emerging and frontier markets this year, despite taking no major policy decisions, closely followed by Nigeria's Lamido Sanusi, a Reuters survey of regional analysts showed. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The rand weakened against the dollar on Tuesday, pulling back from a week-long firming trend as headlines out of Europe hit sentiment towards risky assets. NIGERIA SECURITY A Nigerian Islamist sect member was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for criminal intimidation, while charges against a senator who is accused of working with him were filed in Abuja's high court. KENYA MARKETS The Kenya shilling edged down against the dollar on Tuesday on a burst of dollar demand from the oil and telecom sectors, but traders expected it to firm in coming days helped by remittances and tourism inflows. GHANA BUDGET Ghana's parliament approved a 17.5 billion cedis ($10.7 billion)budget for 2012 on Tuesday, aimed at developing the West African nation's infrastructure in order to fuel economic growth and job creation. MAURITIUS INFLATION Year-on-year inflation in Mauritius rose to 7.0 percent in November from 6.0 percent a month earlier and the central bank said its 10 basis-point rate cut on Monday was a signal any future moves would also be small. TANZANIA - BREWER STAKE SALE The sale of East African Breweries Ltd's (EABL) 20 percent stake in SABMiller's Tanzanian unit was "substantially oversubscribed," the sponsoring broker for the placement said on Tuesday, a month ahead of formal results.

TANZANIA FUEL PRICES Tanzania's energy regulator on Monday lowered the price of petrol, but raised the prices of both diesel and kerosene, reflecting global prices and the marginal strengthening of the local currency in east Africa's second-biggest economy.

UGANDA CURRENCY The Uganda shilling firmed against the dollar for the second straight session on Tuesday, as greenback inflows from charities, offshore investors and Ugandans living overseas comfortably outweighed diminishing importer dollar demand.

UGANDA COFFEE Uganda's coffee exports fell 14.8 percent in November compared to the same month a year ago, depressed by a waning season in one of the country's coffee growing regions, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said on Tuesday. ERITREA SANCTIONS Eritrea on Tuesday blamed the United States for expanded U.N. sanctions against the Red Sea state for supporting Islamist militants and said the new punitive measures would further destabilise the chaotic Horn of Africa. MOZAMBIQUE INFLATION Mozambique's consumer inflation slowed to 8.6 percent year-on-year in November, from 9.5 percent in October, the National Institute of Statistics said on Tuesday. ZIMBABWE/CHINA DIAMOND EXPORTS Chinese-owned Anjin Investments has started selling its 2 million carats of stockpiled diamonds mined in Zimbabwe after global gem regulator Kimberley Process allowed the firm last month to begin exports, state media reported on Tuesday.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 29.1000 Mauritius rupees)