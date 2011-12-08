NAIROBI, Dec 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
EVENTS
KENYA - The World Bank to launch the Kenya
Economic Update report on Kenya.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Thursday as doubts set in
about whether European leaders can agree on a plan
to tackle the euro zone's two-year-old debt crisis
at a high-stakes summit on Friday.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude was steady above $109 on Thursday,
after a sharp fall in the previous session, as the
market stayed cautious ahead of a summit to deal
with Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA NEWS
The fight against AIDS risks being set back years
by a global financial crisis, the head of the
United Nations campaign against the disease warned
on Wednesday.
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
EUROPE DEBT CRISIS
From the Indian rupee to the fledgling tourist
industry in the Atlantic island chain of Cape
Verde, more hangs on this week's European Union
summit than the future of the euro single currency
project alone.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
Johannesburg's stock market ended flat on
Wednesday with investors selling some stocks to
lock in a string of session gains while gold
miners found support from safe-haven buying after
a recent sell-off.
NIGERIA STOCKS
Nigeria's stock index fell to its
lowest level in over eight years on Wednesday,
closing down 0.61 percent to 19,829 points, as
jittery foreign investors spurned frontier markets
and domestic funds switched to bonds, traders
said.
NIGERIA OIL
Royal Dutch Shell and Eni have
bought the prospective Nigerian deep offshore oil
block OPL 245, the companies said on Wednesday,
ending a decade of legal disputes over the huge
asset.
NIGERIA SECURITY
A powerful explosion in the northern Nigerian city
of Kaduna killed at least seven people on
Wednesday, the National Emergency Management
Agency (NEMA) said, although the cause was
unclear.
ANGOLA POLITICS
Angolan authorities have used force to suppress
peaceful demonstrations and blocked journalists
from covering protest rallies in the run-up to an
election next year, Human Rights Watch said on
Wednesday.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan stocks broke a more than four-week tumble
on Wednesday helped by bargain hunters buying into
shares they considered undervalued, while the
shilling slipped for the second day on oil
importers buying dollars.
KENYA T-BILLS
Kenya's latest 6-month Treasury bill sale was
heavily undersubscribed on Wednesday with bidders
deterred by high inflation and where yields jumped
on what bills were sold.
GHANA CURRENCY
The Ghana cedi posted slim gains against the
dollar on Wednesday after the central bank sold
greenbacks to sate corporate demand, traders said.
MAURITIUS T-BONDS
The weighted bid margin on Mauritius's 15-year
inflation-indexed Treasury bond rose to 2.81
percent from 2.50 percent a year earlier at an
oversubscribed sale, the central bank said on
Wednesday.
UGANDA/SOUTH SUDAN OIL
French oil major Total said it could
build a pipeline from South Sudan to Uganda that
would continue to Kenya's coast, potentially
solving the fledgling state's headache about how
to export its oil.
UGANDA T-BOND
The Bank of Uganda issued the following results on
Wednesday for a two-year Treasury bond auction
worth 95 billion shillings ($38.1 million).
UGANDA CURRENCY
The Ugandan shilling firmed marginally
against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of a bond
auction later in the day, with market traders
expecting healthy offshore appetite for the
two-year security.
MOZAMBIQUE T-BOND
A record 2.6 billion meticais ($100 million)
5-year Treasury bond issued by Mozambique this
week was nearly four times oversubscribed, the
stock exchange said on Wednesday, the latest step
in the southern African nation's frontier market
evolution.
CONGO
Democratic Republic of Congo's main opposition
party welcomed a delay in election results on
Wednesday, saying it would allow time to make the
vote more credible, as relative calm returned to
the country's capital.
