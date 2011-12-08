NAIROBI, Dec 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS KENYA - The World Bank to launch the Kenya Economic Update report on Kenya. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Thursday as doubts set in about whether European leaders can agree on a plan to tackle the euro zone's two-year-old debt crisis at a high-stakes summit on Friday. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude was steady above $109 on Thursday, after a sharp fall in the previous session, as the market stayed cautious ahead of a summit to deal with Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

The fight against AIDS risks being set back years by a global financial crisis, the head of the United Nations campaign against the disease warned on Wednesday.

EUROPE DEBT CRISIS From the Indian rupee to the fledgling tourist industry in the Atlantic island chain of Cape Verde, more hangs on this week's European Union summit than the future of the euro single currency project alone. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS Johannesburg's stock market ended flat on Wednesday with investors selling some stocks to lock in a string of session gains while gold miners found support from safe-haven buying after a recent sell-off. NIGERIA STOCKS Nigeria's stock index fell to its lowest level in over eight years on Wednesday, closing down 0.61 percent to 19,829 points, as jittery foreign investors spurned frontier markets and domestic funds switched to bonds, traders said. NIGERIA OIL Royal Dutch Shell and Eni have bought the prospective Nigerian deep offshore oil block OPL 245, the companies said on Wednesday, ending a decade of legal disputes over the huge asset. NIGERIA SECURITY A powerful explosion in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna killed at least seven people on Wednesday, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said, although the cause was unclear. ANGOLA POLITICS Angolan authorities have used force to suppress peaceful demonstrations and blocked journalists from covering protest rallies in the run-up to an election next year, Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan stocks broke a more than four-week tumble on Wednesday helped by bargain hunters buying into shares they considered undervalued, while the shilling slipped for the second day on oil importers buying dollars. KENYA T-BILLS Kenya's latest 6-month Treasury bill sale was heavily undersubscribed on Wednesday with bidders deterred by high inflation and where yields jumped on what bills were sold. GHANA CURRENCY The Ghana cedi posted slim gains against the dollar on Wednesday after the central bank sold greenbacks to sate corporate demand, traders said.

MAURITIUS T-BONDS The weighted bid margin on Mauritius's 15-year inflation-indexed Treasury bond rose to 2.81 percent from 2.50 percent a year earlier at an oversubscribed sale, the central bank said on Wednesday. UGANDA/SOUTH SUDAN OIL French oil major Total said it could build a pipeline from South Sudan to Uganda that would continue to Kenya's coast, potentially solving the fledgling state's headache about how to export its oil. UGANDA T-BOND The Bank of Uganda issued the following results on Wednesday for a two-year Treasury bond auction worth 95 billion shillings ($38.1 million).

UGANDA CURRENCY The Ugandan shilling firmed marginally against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of a bond auction later in the day, with market traders expecting healthy offshore appetite for the two-year security. MOZAMBIQUE T-BOND A record 2.6 billion meticais ($100 million) 5-year Treasury bond issued by Mozambique this week was nearly four times oversubscribed, the stock exchange said on Wednesday, the latest step in the southern African nation's frontier market evolution. CONGO Democratic Republic of Congo's main opposition party welcomed a delay in election results on Wednesday, saying it would allow time to make the vote more credible, as relative calm returned to the country's capital.

