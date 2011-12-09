NAIROBI, Dec 9 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS SEYCHELLES * Expecting November inflation data from now. Year-on-year rate rose to 3.8 percent in October from 3.3 percent in September. KENYA * Kenya to unveil tourism arrivals for Jan-Oct. * Weekly Forex reserve table. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares, commodities and the euro fell on Friday on growing doubts that European leaders could forge a credible plan to solve the euro zone's debt crisis at a summit later in the day.

WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell below $108 on Friday, on growing concern that European policy makers will fail to deliver a concrete plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis at a key meeting, an outcome likely to hurt prospects for demand. GLOBAL COFFEE OUTPUT Global coffee output under the current crop year is kept steady to the previous forecast and down from the previous season. For more from the Coffee Outlook conference in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and other related stories, click on the codes in brackets. EUROPE DEBT CRISIS European Union leaders sealed a new fiscal pact ensuring tougher budget discipline but failed to agree on a treaty change to enshrine the rules, meaning a deal may now involve the 17 euro zone nations plus any others that want to join, diplomats said. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

AFRICA CURRENCY East Africa's shillings are likely to firm next week, continuing their bounce from record lows against the dollar over the last few months, as monetary tightening takes effect and dollar-consuming businesses wind down towards the end of the year. AFRICA RESOURCE NATIONALISM Governments across Africa are attempting to extract more revenue from the mining industry against the backdrop of red-hot commodity prices and widespread perceptions that the region's vast mineral wealth has not translated into broad prosperity. AFRICA NEWS For the top Africa news, double click on

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks ended flat on Thursday after bouncing off a technical resistance level and amid investor jitters ahead of a European leaders' summit aimed at limiting a further deterioration of the euro zone's debt crisis. NIGERIA FX RESERVES Nigeria's foreign reserves stood at $32.99 billion at December 2, its lowest since Nov. 9, as the central bank struggles to sustain stability in the domestic foreign exchange market, the central bank data showed on Thursday. NIGERIA CURRENCY The Nigerian naira eased against the U.S dollar on Thursday to its weakest in nine weeks as robust demand for the greenback from some end-users stocking up for Christmas sales and those excluded from the official window overstretched supply.

KENYA T-BILLS Kenya sold less than half the 4 billion shillings ($45 million) worth of 91-day Treasury bills

on offer at a heavily oversubscribed auction on Thursday as investors sought higher rates. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan stocks rose nearly one percent on Thursday helped by bargain hunters snapping up cheap prices, while the shilling firmed 0.2 percent against the dollar thanks to greenback inflows from the tea and horticulture sector.

KENYA FUEL PRICES Fuel pump prices will fall by between three to five shillings ($0.06) per litre at the next monthly review, the energy ministry said on Thursday, boosting hopes the east African country's double digit inflation may soon start easing. KENYA ECONOMY The World Bank has cut Kenya's economic growth forecast for this year to 4.3 percent from its earlier forecast of 4.8 percent due to a sharp jump in prices and instability in the exchange rate among other economic shocks, it said on Thursday.  GHANA T-BOND The Bank of Ghana said on Thursday its auction of 200 million cedis of re-issued five-year bonds was "slightly" oversubscribed with 213.9 million cedis of bids received. GHANA OIL British oil firm Tullow Oil said on Thursday it hoped production from its Jubilee oil field in Ghana would reach 120,000 barrels per day by "early next year", narrowing the possible timing of a target delayed twice already.

MAURITIUS T-BILLS Mauritius sold half the 300 million rupees ($10.3 million) worth of 364-day Treasury bills at auction at a weighted yield of 4.84 percent, slightly higher than the 4.79 percent fetched at the previous sale, the central bank said on Thursday. TANZANIA T-BILLS The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day treasury bill fell to 12.40 percent at auction on Wednesday, from 12.89 percent at its last sale two weeks ago, the central bank said on Thursday.

UGANDA TELECOMS American Tower Corp said it launched its Uganda operations by entering a joint venture tower company with Africa's top mobile operator MTN Group . UGANDA OIL Approval for Tullow Oil's sale of some of its Ugandan assets to CNOOC and Total

could come before the end of January if the company furnishes details about the deal within two weeks, Uganda's oil minister said on Thursday. CONGO Election authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday delayed the announcement of a winner in the country's presidential election for the second time this week, citing the need to cross-check results. SUDAN Annual inflation in Sudan further eased to 19.1 percent in November from 19.8 percent in October as some food costs fell, but overall price levels remained high in the African country battling an economic crisis. SOMALIA Fighter jets bombed the southern Somali town of Baardheere on Thursday, killing at least one civilian, and fighting broke out in the north of Mogadishu, exposing the government's struggle to secure the capital.

