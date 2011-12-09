NAIROBI, Dec 9 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS
SEYCHELLES
* Expecting November inflation data from now.
Year-on-year rate rose to 3.8 percent in October
from 3.3 percent in September.
KENYA
* Kenya to unveil tourism arrivals for Jan-Oct.
* Weekly Forex reserve table.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares, commodities and the euro fell on
Friday on growing doubts that European leaders
could forge a credible plan to solve the euro
zone's debt crisis at a summit later in the day.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude fell below $108 on Friday, on growing
concern that European policy makers will fail to
deliver a concrete plan to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis at a key meeting, an outcome likely to
hurt prospects for demand.
GLOBAL COFFEE OUTPUT
Global coffee output under the current crop year
is kept steady to the previous forecast and down
from the previous season. For more from the Coffee
Outlook conference in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam,
and other related stories, click on the codes in
brackets.
EUROPE DEBT CRISIS
European Union leaders sealed a new fiscal pact
ensuring tougher budget discipline but failed to
agree on a treaty change to enshrine the rules,
meaning a deal may now involve the 17 euro zone
nations plus any others that want to join,
diplomats said.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA CURRENCY
East Africa's shillings are likely to firm next
week, continuing their bounce from record lows
against the dollar over the last few months, as
monetary tightening takes effect and
dollar-consuming businesses wind down towards the
end of the year.
AFRICA RESOURCE NATIONALISM
Governments across Africa are attempting to
extract more revenue from the mining industry
against the backdrop of red-hot commodity prices
and widespread perceptions that the region's vast
mineral wealth has not translated into broad
prosperity.
AFRICA NEWS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks ended flat on Thursday after
bouncing off a technical resistance level and
amid investor jitters ahead of a European leaders'
summit aimed at limiting a further deterioration
of the euro zone's debt crisis.
NIGERIA FX RESERVES
Nigeria's foreign reserves stood at $32.99 billion
at December 2, its lowest since Nov. 9, as the
central bank struggles to sustain stability in the
domestic foreign exchange market, the central bank
data showed on Thursday.
NIGERIA CURRENCY
The Nigerian naira eased against the U.S dollar on
Thursday to its weakest in nine weeks as robust
demand for the greenback from some end-users
stocking up for Christmas sales and those excluded
from the official window overstretched supply.
KENYA T-BILLS
Kenya sold less than half the 4 billion shillings
($45 million) worth of 91-day Treasury bills
on offer at a heavily oversubscribed
auction on Thursday as investors sought higher
rates.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan stocks rose nearly one percent on Thursday
helped by bargain hunters snapping up cheap
prices, while the shilling firmed 0.2
percent against the dollar thanks to greenback
inflows from the tea and horticulture sector.
KENYA FUEL PRICES
Fuel pump prices will fall by between three to
five shillings ($0.06) per litre at the next
monthly review, the energy ministry said on
Thursday, boosting hopes the east African
country's double digit inflation may soon start
easing.
KENYA ECONOMY
The World Bank has cut Kenya's economic growth
forecast for this year to 4.3 percent from its
earlier forecast of 4.8 percent due to a sharp
jump in prices and instability in the exchange
rate among other economic shocks, it said on
Thursday.
GHANA T-BOND
The Bank of Ghana said on Thursday its auction of
200 million cedis of re-issued five-year bonds was
"slightly" oversubscribed with 213.9 million cedis
of bids received.
GHANA OIL
British oil firm Tullow Oil said on
Thursday it hoped production from its Jubilee oil
field in Ghana would reach 120,000 barrels per day
by "early next year", narrowing the possible
timing of a target delayed twice already.
MAURITIUS T-BILLS
Mauritius sold half the 300 million rupees ($10.3
million) worth of 364-day Treasury bills at
auction at a weighted yield of 4.84 percent,
slightly higher than the 4.79 percent fetched at
the previous sale, the central bank said on
Thursday.
TANZANIA T-BILLS
The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day
treasury bill fell to 12.40 percent at auction on
Wednesday, from 12.89 percent at its last sale two
weeks ago, the central bank said on Thursday.
UGANDA TELECOMS
American Tower Corp said it launched its
Uganda operations by entering a joint venture
tower company with Africa's top mobile operator
MTN Group .
UGANDA OIL
Approval for Tullow Oil's sale of some of
its Ugandan assets to CNOOC and Total
could come before the end of January if
the company furnishes details about the deal
within two weeks, Uganda's oil minister said on
Thursday.
CONGO
Election authorities in Democratic Republic of
Congo on Thursday delayed the announcement of a
winner in the country's presidential election for
the second time this week, citing the need to
cross-check results.
SUDAN
Annual inflation in Sudan further eased to 19.1
percent in November from 19.8 percent in October
as some food costs fell, but overall price levels
remained high in the African country battling an
economic crisis.
SOMALIA
Fighter jets bombed the southern Somali town of
Baardheere on Thursday, killing at least one
civilian, and fighting broke out in the north of
Mogadishu, exposing the government's struggle to
secure the capital.
