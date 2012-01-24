NAIROBI, Jan 24 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*MAURITIUS - Central Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day
Treasury bills worth 300 million rupees.
*BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana to auction a 14-day certificate
Treasury bill.
*THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - The International Criminal Court's
prosecutor holds a news conference to respond to the decision
by the ICC judges that four of the six high-profile Kenyan
suspects, must stand trial for crimes against humanity
emanating from the country's 2007-08 post-election violence.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro retreated from a three-week high on Tuesday while
Asian shares edged higher as crucial negotiations over Greek
debt restructuring suffered another major setback, raising the
spectre of default.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand gained against the dollar in afternoon
trade on Monday, reversing earlier losses as exporters sold the
greenback close to the 8 rand level and as investors hoped
Greece would find a solution avoid a messy default.
Meanwhile, South Africa's broad All-share index posted its
fifth straight record closing high on Monday, with miners
buoyed by higher metal prices, but charts suggest the index has
limited room to climb higher.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira eased against the U.S. dollar on
the interbank market and at the central bank's bi-weekly
auction on Monday as importer activity gradually resumed in the
south of the country after strikes over the withdrawal of fuel
subsidies.
Nigeria's Debt Management Office (DMO) also said it will
auction 89.75 billion naira ($556.93 million) worth of 10-year
sovereign bonds with different maturity dates on
Wednesday at its first monthly debt auction of the year.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Nigerian police said they found cars and vans filled with
explosives in the northern city of Kano on Monday, three days
after the Islamist sect Boko Haram carried out bomb and gun
attacks there.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling reversed early losses on Monday when
banks sold dollars after the International Criminal Court
confirmed trials on charges of crimes against humanity during
post-election violence in 2007/8,
while stocks edged down.
The shilling closed at 86.00/30 against the dollar, barely
changed from Friday's close of 86.00/20, while the Nairobi
Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 share in was down
0.4 percent to end at 3,171.63 points.
KENYA INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT
Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya's finance minister and son of its founder
president, must stand trial at the International Criminal Court
for directing a militia to murder and rape after a disputed
2007 election, ICC judges ruled on Monday.
GHANA MARKETS
Ghana's cedi (GHS) made a significant gain against the dollar
on Monday as the Central Bank continued to support the local
currency, traders said.
ZAMBIA CURRENCY
Zambia will rebase the kwacha currency by lopping off
three zeros Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda said on
Monday.
ZAMBIA TELECOMS
Zambia will take back a 75 percent stake in local fixed-line
operator Zamtel that is currently held by Libya's LAP Green
Networks, Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda said on
Monday.
ANGOLA IMF LOAN
Angola does not plan to request a new loan from the
International Monetary Fund after the end of its $1.4 billion
standby agreement later this year, the country's economy
minister said on Monday.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on