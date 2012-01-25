NAIROBI, Jan 25 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - The Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings, and a one-year bond worth up to 10 billion shillings. *UGANDA - The Bank of Uganda auctions Treasury bills of various maturities worth 100 billion Ugandan shillings. *KENYA - Industry regulator Tea Board of Kenya and the Ministry of Agriculture release the 2011 tea industry earnings and production performance report and projections for 2012. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Wednesday, underpinned by strong earnings from U.S. technology giant Apple, stabilising European money markets and falling euro zone debt yields, with investors shifting their focus to the Federal Reserve from Europe. WORLD CRUDE OIL PRICES Brent crude held above $110 on Wednesday on supply concerns as Iran renewed a threat to close the vital Strait of Hormuz while the demand growth outlook looks set to improve with positive economic indicators from Europe and the United States. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA INVESTMENT Global institutional investors plan to boost their asset allocation in African markets over the next five years, and are shifting to long-term investment strategies from more speculative, short-term bets, a survey showed.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks took a breather after five straight record highs on Tuesday, edging down as concerns over Greece's debt deal prompted investors to cash in Standard Bank and other recent gainers. [ID: nL5E8CO3L3]

The rand weakened against the dollar on Tuesday as investors turned their backs on risky assets due to uncertainty about the outcome of talks aimed at averting a chaotic Greek debt default. NIGERIA SECURITY A powerful blast destroyed a police station in the northern Nigerian city of Kano, a senior police official said, the latest in a series of blasts in the country's second biggest city since Islamist insurgents stepped up their campaign there.

For more on unrest in Nigeria, click on KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling closed trade on Tuesday at 85.80/86.00 against the dollar, a tad firmer than Monday's close of 86.00/30, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index was up 0.4 percent to close at 3,128.88 points. KENYA REVENUES A broader tax base pushed Kenya's tax revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2011/12 (July-June) year rose 9 percent to 177.2 billion shillings ($2 billion) year-on-year, but high inflation will hurt third quarter earnings, the revenue body said on Tuesday. KENYA FINANCE MINISTER Kenyan Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta can stay in office for now even though the International Criminal Court (ICC) says he must face trial for directing violence after a disputed 2007 election, the attorney general said on Tuesday.

MAURITIUS T-BILLS The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 182-day Treasury bills fell to 4.19 percent at auction on Tuesday from 4.25 percent at the previous sale, the central bank said. TANZANIA COFFEE Tanzania's coffee prices rose at last week's auction, driven by demand from exporters for high-quality beans, the regulator Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) said on Tuesday. GHANA POLITICS Ghana's education minister has resigned, the government said on Tuesday, a week after another senior minister was sacked for accusing members of the cabinet of corruption. IVORY COAST COCOA An association of major cocoa export firms said on Tuesday Ivory Coast's forward sales programme scheduled for this month should not go ahead unless the government ends a 20-year-old tax break given to local grinders.

ZAMBIA TELECOMS Zambia has dissolved the board of Libya-controlled Zamtel and appointed a new acting CEO, the government said on Tuesday, a day after it announced plans to seize 75 percent in the fixed-line operator from owner LAP Green Networks.

ANGOLA IMF The IMF said on Tuesday a $32 billion accounting discrepancy in Angola's state funds was linked to "quasi-fiscal operations" by state oil firm Sonangol done on the government's behalf, but not recorded in official budget accounts.

