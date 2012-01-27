The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *SENEGAL - Court ruling due on whether incumbent President Abdoulaye Wade' s eligibility to stand for a third term in the upcoming February 26 election. *MAURITIUS - The Bank of Mauritius to auction 91-day Treasury bills worth a total 400 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS A broad asset rally inspired by the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates low paused on Friday, as investors sought to gauge how sustainable the burst of optimism will be while waiting for the outcome of crucial Greek debt talks. WORLD CRUDE OIL PRICES Brent crude rose above $111 on Friday on hopes of steady demand growth as the latest data out of the United States swelled a list of positive indicators pointing to economic expansion gaining momentum in the world's top oil consumer.

Brent crude rose 30 cents to $111.09 a barrel by 0234 GMT, and is poised to post a weekly gain of 1.4 percent, reversing two weeks of losses. U.S. crude increased 27 cents to $99.97, and is set to rise 1.5 percent this week, also reversing two weeks of losses. GOLD PRICES Gold fell from a 7-week high on Friday as speculators booked profits ahead of U.S. GDP data, but prices were heading for a fourth week of gains with the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates near zero for some time supporting sentiment. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICAN CURRENCIES Kenya and Uganda's shillings are likely to find support next week from investors chasing their high-yielding government bonds, while central bank dollar sales would keep Ghana's cedi on an even keel after steep falls this year. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's All-share index closed above 34,000 for the first time in its 17-year history on Thursday, after news the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to support economic growth lifted stocks and commodities around the world.

The rand also neared a three-month high against the dollar, breaking through tough resistance as a global risk rally saw investors turn to higher-yielding assets, pushing South Africa bond yields down 19 basis points as well. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria raised 89.76 billion naira ($561.46 million) at an auction of government bonds on Wednesday, its first debt auction this year with yields higher than at its previous auction, the Debt Management Office said on Thursday. NIGERIA ECONOMY Nigeria's economy is expected to grow around 7 percent this year and next thanks to solid performance in industries outside of its bedrock oil sector, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Also, interest rates may need to rise this year if the government pushes ahead with an expansionary budget, Nigeria's central bank governor said on Thursday, despite the finance minister's stated wish for a rate reduction. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan challenged the violent Islamist Boko Haram sect on Thursday to identify themselves and state clearly their demands as a basis for talks, while acknowledging that military confrontation alone will not end their insurgency.

For more on unrest in Nigeria, click on KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling closed firmer for the third straight session on Thursday, unfazed in the final minutes of trading by the finance minister's resignation following his indictment earlier this week for crimes against humanity.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 share index was barely changed, down 0.1 percent at 3,188.23 points. KENYA FINANCE MINISTER Kenyan Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta resigned on Thursday, days after being indicted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity during violence that followed the disputed election of 2007. KENYA ECONOMY Kenya's economy is set to grow 5 percent this year and nearly 6 percent in 2013, boosted by better trade links in the region, provided political tensions remain in check, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, year-on-year inflation rate is seen dipping to 18 percent this month from 18.93 percent in December as an aggressive cycle of monetary tightening in the second half of 2011 filters through the market. KENYA AIRLINE Kenya Airways posted a 15.4 percent growth in total passenger numbers in its third quarter, lifted by flights to new routes and greater flight frequencies within Africa, it said on Thursday. MAURITIUS T-BILL Mauritius sold all 400 million rupees ($13.61 million) worth of 364-day Treasury bills at auction on Thursday at a weighted yield of 4.43 percent, lower than the 4.54 percent fetched at the previous auction, the central bank said. ZAMBIA INFLATION Zambia's inflation was at 6.4 percent year-on-year in January, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday after a rebasing of the consumer price basket that made comparisons to previous months nearly impossible. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on

