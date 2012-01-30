The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* Kenyan January inflation data expected from Monday, seen slowing to
18 percent from 18.93 percent. For preview,
* Mauritius offers 200 billion rupees of 182-day Treasury bills.
* Final day of African Union heads of state summit in Addis Ababa.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares inched down and the euro fell from its highest in more
than six weeks on Monday, as markets cautiously tuned in to a likely
debt swap deal for Greece that is crucial to avoiding a messy default
and eyed yet another European summit meeting.
WORLD CRUDE OIL PRICES
Brent crude edged down on Monday as investors cautiously eyed a
European Union summit for a resolution to the region's debt crisis,
but prices stayed above $111 per barrel on concerns over supply from
Iran and South Sudan.
SENEGAL POLITICS
Senegal's top legal body early on Monday confirmed its approval of
incumbent President Abdoulaye Wade's bid to seek a third term in a
Feb. 26 presidential election. The Constitional Council also rejected
an appeal by world music star Youssou N'Dour against a decision on
Friday blocking his presidential bid.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For African debt look ahead, click on
AFRICAN CURRENCIES
Kenya and Uganda's shillings are likely to find support from investors
chasing their high-yielding government bonds, while central bank
dollar sales would keep Ghana's cedi on an even keel after steep falls
this year.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand briefly touched new three-month highs versus the
dollar on Friday, but may have limited scope for further gains as
nagging fears about euro zone debt temper this week's wave of improved
risk appetite for high-yield assets.
* South African stocks retreated from a record high on Friday, edging
down half a percent after retailers Shoprite and Woolworths
declined on concerns their valuations may be stretched from a
recent surge.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria's interbank lending rates rose on Friday to an average 15.50
percent from 14.25 percent last week, as a delay in releasing the
December budgetary allocation to government agencies starved the
system of funds, traders said. [ID:nL5E8CR2P0
* Nigeria's central bank is expected to leave its key interest rate
unchanged when it meets on Tuesday. For preview,
NIGERIA SECURITY
Gunmen bombed a police station on Sunday outside Nigeria's second city
Kano, the police and witnesses said, leading to an hour of gunbattles
in a region plagued by attacks from Islamist sect Boko Haram. [ID:
For more on unrest in Nigeria, click on
KENYA FINANCE MINISTER
Kenya's acting Finance Minister Robinson Githae has said he plans to
tackle high lending rates, a volatile local currency and a rising
import bill, the Daily Nation reported on Saturday.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling closed flat against the dollar on
Friday, aided by currency inflows from offshore investors
buying government debt and banks squaring positions.
* Kenyan FX reserves rise last week.
* Kenya Airways issues profit warning.
* Kenyan Uchumi Supermarkets' H1 profit up 26 pct.
* Kenya's Car & General 2011 pretax profit up 30 pct
* Kenyan battery maker Eveready posts FY loss
ZAMBIA ZANACO
Zambia is investigating the 2007 sale of a 49 percent stake in
state-owned Zanaco Bank to Netherlands lender Rabobank
, in yet another case that could see a reversal of a deal
involving foreigners.
ANGOLA RATES, INFLATION
Angola's government met its target of reaching the end of 2011 with
annual inflation below 12 percent after December's month-on-month
price increases came in at 11.38 percent.
ANGOLA BANK
Angola's state-controlled oil company Sonangol, the largest single
shareholder in Portugal's Millennium bcp , wants the bank to
gain global scale in a restructuring that involves a management
shakeup, Expresso weekly said on Saturday.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on