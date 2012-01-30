The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS: * Kenyan January inflation data expected from Monday, seen slowing to 18 percent from 18.93 percent. For preview, * Mauritius offers 200 billion rupees of 182-day Treasury bills. * Final day of African Union heads of state summit in Addis Ababa. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares inched down and the euro fell from its highest in more than six weeks on Monday, as markets cautiously tuned in to a likely debt swap deal for Greece that is crucial to avoiding a messy default and eyed yet another European summit meeting. WORLD CRUDE OIL PRICES Brent crude edged down on Monday as investors cautiously eyed a European Union summit for a resolution to the region's debt crisis, but prices stayed above $111 per barrel on concerns over supply from Iran and South Sudan. SENEGAL POLITICS Senegal's top legal body early on Monday confirmed its approval of incumbent President Abdoulaye Wade's bid to seek a third term in a Feb. 26 presidential election. The Constitional Council also rejected an appeal by world music star Youssou N'Dour against a decision on Friday blocking his presidential bid. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For African debt look ahead, click on AFRICAN CURRENCIES Kenya and Uganda's shillings are likely to find support from investors chasing their high-yielding government bonds, while central bank dollar sales would keep Ghana's cedi on an even keel after steep falls this year. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand briefly touched new three-month highs versus the dollar on Friday, but may have limited scope for further gains as nagging fears about euro zone debt temper this week's wave of improved risk appetite for high-yield assets. * South African stocks retreated from a record high on Friday, edging down half a percent after retailers Shoprite and Woolworths

declined on concerns their valuations may be stretched from a recent surge. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's interbank lending rates rose on Friday to an average 15.50 percent from 14.25 percent last week, as a delay in releasing the December budgetary allocation to government agencies starved the system of funds, traders said. [ID:nL5E8CR2P0 * Nigeria's central bank is expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged when it meets on Tuesday. For preview, NIGERIA SECURITY Gunmen bombed a police station on Sunday outside Nigeria's second city Kano, the police and witnesses said, leading to an hour of gunbattles in a region plagued by attacks from Islamist sect Boko Haram. [ID:

For more on unrest in Nigeria, click on KENYA FINANCE MINISTER Kenya's acting Finance Minister Robinson Githae has said he plans to tackle high lending rates, a volatile local currency and a rising import bill, the Daily Nation reported on Saturday. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling closed flat against the dollar on Friday, aided by currency inflows from offshore investors buying government debt and banks squaring positions. * Kenyan FX reserves rise last week. * Kenya Airways issues profit warning. * Kenyan Uchumi Supermarkets' H1 profit up 26 pct.

* Kenya's Car & General 2011 pretax profit up 30 pct

* Kenyan battery maker Eveready posts FY loss

ZAMBIA ZANACO Zambia is investigating the 2007 sale of a 49 percent stake in state-owned Zanaco Bank to Netherlands lender Rabobank

