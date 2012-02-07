The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
SOUTH AFRICA - January foreign exchange reserves
data, Q4 unemployment data
SOUTH AFRICA - ArcelorMittal annual results
ZIMBABWE - ICG releases report on impact of
lifting sanctions on Zimbabwe's leaders
GLOBAL MARKETS
Markets edged down on Tuesday as Greek resistance
to the strict conditions attached to a bailout
fund sapped recent momentum spurred by hopes the
global economy is improving, and the euro eased on
renewed fears of a messy debt default.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures rose above $116 on Tuesday,
extending gains after prices settled at a
six-month high in the previous session as a cold
spell in Europe and supply concerns from the
Middle East overshadowed fears Europe's debt
crisis was worsening. ID:
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
AFRICA OIL
Asia's imports of crude from West Africa are at
record highs as sanctions on Iran cut supplies
from the Islamic Republic to China, a Reuters
survey of west African oil flows suggest.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand lost nearly 2 percent against
the dollar on Monday, retreating from last week's
5-month highs as investors used delayed debt talks
in Greece to take profits on a currency some said
had rallied too quickly
KENYA MARKETS
Offshore inflows into high-yielding government
debt and banks selling dollars helped the Kenyan
shilling firm on Monday, while stocks were dragged
down by tea and coffee grower Sasini.
CONGO GOLD
Rangold Resources is pointing to Congo as the next
area to fuel growth for the gold sector, eyeing
prospects similar to those of booming West Africa
as the miner nears production for Kibali,
potentially one of Africa's largest gold mines.
SOUTH AFRICA MINES
South Africa will not surprise mining companies
with sudden new taxes, although it may adjust
existing tax codes, a leading government minister
said.
SENEGAL'S SONATEL
Senegalese telecommunications group Sonatel said
on Monday its net profit for 2011 fell 16 percent
following an end of a corporate tax exemption it
once enjoyed in Mali.
CAMEROON GROWTH
Cameroon's economy is expected to grow by 5.5
percent in 2012 despite the Arab spring and a
sovereign debt crisis that has hurt the European
zone, the central African nation's most important
export partner, a World Bank official said on
Monday.
DJIBOUTI IMF
The IMF said on Monday it had agreed to boost
financing for Djibouti by another $14 million to
help the country deal with the impact of a drought
in the Horn of Africa and an increase in global
commodity prices
NIGERIA MILITANTS
Gunmen attacked a police station with explosives
and automatic weapons in Nigeria's northern city
of Kano on Monday, the latest assault by suspected
Islamist militants on the country's second biggest
urban centre.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on