The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: SOUTH AFRICA - January foreign exchange reserves data, Q4 unemployment data SOUTH AFRICA - ArcelorMittal annual results ZIMBABWE - ICG releases report on impact of lifting sanctions on Zimbabwe's leaders GLOBAL MARKETS Markets edged down on Tuesday as Greek resistance to the strict conditions attached to a bailout fund sapped recent momentum spurred by hopes the global economy is improving, and the euro eased on renewed fears of a messy debt default.

WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures rose above $116 on Tuesday, extending gains after prices settled at a six-month high in the previous session as a cold spell in Europe and supply concerns from the Middle East overshadowed fears Europe's debt crisis was worsening. ID: EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on

AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on

AFRICA OIL Asia's imports of crude from West Africa are at record highs as sanctions on Iran cut supplies from the Islamic Republic to China, a Reuters survey of west African oil flows suggest.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand lost nearly 2 percent against the dollar on Monday, retreating from last week's 5-month highs as investors used delayed debt talks in Greece to take profits on a currency some said had rallied too quickly KENYA MARKETS Offshore inflows into high-yielding government debt and banks selling dollars helped the Kenyan shilling firm on Monday, while stocks were dragged down by tea and coffee grower Sasini.

CONGO GOLD Rangold Resources is pointing to Congo as the next area to fuel growth for the gold sector, eyeing prospects similar to those of booming West Africa as the miner nears production for Kibali, potentially one of Africa's largest gold mines.

SOUTH AFRICA MINES South Africa will not surprise mining companies with sudden new taxes, although it may adjust existing tax codes, a leading government minister said. SENEGAL'S SONATEL Senegalese telecommunications group Sonatel said on Monday its net profit for 2011 fell 16 percent following an end of a corporate tax exemption it once enjoyed in Mali. CAMEROON GROWTH Cameroon's economy is expected to grow by 5.5 percent in 2012 despite the Arab spring and a sovereign debt crisis that has hurt the European zone, the central African nation's most important export partner, a World Bank official said on Monday. DJIBOUTI IMF The IMF said on Monday it had agreed to boost financing for Djibouti by another $14 million to help the country deal with the impact of a drought in the Horn of Africa and an increase in global commodity prices NIGERIA MILITANTS Gunmen attacked a police station with explosives and automatic weapons in Nigeria's northern city of Kano on Monday, the latest assault by suspected Islamist militants on the country's second biggest urban centre.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on