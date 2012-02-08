NAIROBI, Feb 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS - Inflation for January SOUTH AFRICA - January business confidence index KENYA - 182 day T-bill auction GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares nudged up near their highest in more than five months on Wednesday and the euro hovered close to an 8-week high as investors kept hopes alive for an agreement on details of a new Greek bailout package depsite further delays. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures fell to near $116 a barrel on Wednesday, as uncertainty over Greece's ability to resolve its debt problems weighed on sentiment and traders narrowed the benchmark premium to U.S. crude. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand softened against the dollar on Tuesday but was off session lows after data showed the labour market improving slightly after massive job losses brought on by the financial crisis.

KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Tuesday, helped by greenback inflows from tea exporters, and traders said it was expected to keep strengthening, while the stock exchange's main index rose slightly. ZAMBIA COPPER Top African copper producer Zambia plans to audit all its mining houses in a bid to dig for back taxes of up to $1 billion it estimates it is owed, its mines minister said on Tuesday.

IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa farmgate prices rose in Ivory Coast last week as dealers scrambled for supply amid declining output from rain-starved, wind-blown plantations and as smuggling continued into Ghana.

BURUNDI REVENUES Burundi's revenue collection rose 30 percent to 471 billion francs in 2011 from the previous year, thanks to improved tax collection technology and efforts to fight fiscal evasion, its revenue board said on Tuesday. NIGERIA KADUNA A suspected suicide bomber disguised in military uniform was killed on Tuesday when his car bomb exploded under fire from soldiers outside a military base in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna, the army said.

