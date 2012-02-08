NAIROBI, Feb 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
MAURITIUS - Inflation for January
SOUTH AFRICA - January business confidence index
KENYA - 182 day T-bill auction
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares nudged up near their highest in more
than five months on Wednesday and the euro hovered
close to an 8-week high as investors kept hopes
alive for an agreement on details of a new Greek
bailout package depsite further
delays.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures fell to near $116 a barrel on
Wednesday, as uncertainty over Greece's ability to
resolve its debt problems weighed on sentiment and
traders narrowed the benchmark premium to U.S.
crude.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand softened against the dollar on
Tuesday but was off session lows after data showed
the labour market improving slightly after massive
job losses brought on by the financial crisis.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on
Tuesday, helped by greenback inflows from tea
exporters, and traders said it was expected to
keep strengthening, while the stock exchange's
main index rose slightly.
ZAMBIA COPPER
Top African copper producer Zambia plans to audit
all its mining houses in a bid to dig for back
taxes of up to $1 billion it estimates it is owed,
its mines minister said on Tuesday.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Cocoa farmgate prices rose in Ivory Coast last
week as dealers scrambled for supply amid
declining output from rain-starved, wind-blown
plantations and as smuggling continued into Ghana.
BURUNDI REVENUES
Burundi's revenue collection rose 30 percent to
471 billion francs in 2011 from the previous year,
thanks to improved tax collection technology and
efforts to fight fiscal evasion, its revenue board
said on Tuesday.
NIGERIA KADUNA
A suspected suicide bomber disguised in military
uniform was killed on Tuesday when his car bomb
exploded under fire from soldiers outside a
military base in the northern Nigerian city of
Kaduna, the army said.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on