NAIROBI, Feb 9 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

EVENTS: RWANDA - MPC rate setting meeting KENYA - 91-day Treasury bill auction MOZAMBIQUE - Interest rate setting meeting SOUTH AFRICA - December manufacturing output SOUTH AFRICA - President Zuma annual address GLOBAL MARKETS Shares and the euro struggled on Thursday, as sentiment grew cautious after Greek political leaders failed to conclude a deal for a bailout package crucial to avoiding a messy debt default WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady above $117 on Thursday on hopes of demand growth revival as Greece inches closer to getting its debt crisis under control while concerns over supply disruption from the Middle East added support.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's government bonds fell further on Wednesday while the rand steadied despite reports the government is considering a mining wealth fund that could be used to cap the currency's gains, and as markets awaited news of a new Greek bailout. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling rose almost 1 percent on Wednesday to an 11-month high after the central bank hoovered up excess liquidity from the market and horticulture exporters sold the greenback, traders said ANGOLA/IMF The IMF said it had extended Angola's loan programme by a few weeks to March 30, 2012 to give it time to sign off on a final review of the country's $1.4 billion standby arrangement.

GHANA/FUEL Ghana's government has proposed a 20 percent reduction in fuel price hikes after labour unions threatened to go on strike, but the National Petroleum Authority has not yet signed off on the move. NIGERIA NAIRA The Nigerian naira strengthened to a 5-week high against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday, supported by increased dollar supply from oil companies. BURKINA FASO/FUND Burkina Faso plans to create a social development fund from the government's tax and royalty revenue from gold mining, the country's mines minister said on Wednesday. SOUTH SUDAN/HUNGER Conflict, population displacement and high food prices mean millions of people in South Sudan face hunger this year, two U.N. food agencies said on Wednesday. BLOOD DIAMONDS A review of a global scheme to monitor blood diamonds could bring changes to the Kimberly Process, under fire over its damaging loopholes, but the United States dampened hopes of a swift and comprehensive overhaul.

