Nairobi, Feb 10 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators,
debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
SOUTH AFRICA - Weekly treasury bill auction for
3-month, 6-month, 9-month and 1-year treasury
bills
KENYA - Weekly forex reserves
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro and shares pulled back on Friday as
investors remained concerned about prospects of
restructuring Greece's debt and global lenders
demanded more steps even after it struck a
long-awaited deal on fiscal
reforms.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude slipped from a six-month high towards
$118 a barrel on Friday as data from China showed
a soaring trade surplus due to crumbling imports.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The rand weakened 1.3 percent against the dollar
on Thursday, nearing a week low, as the central
bank was reported to be buying foreign currency in
the market before recovering some losses in late
trade as Greece closed in on a new bailout
deal
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling fell more than 1 percent on
Thursday as importers took advantage of a recent
rally in the local currency to 11-month highs to
stock up on dollars.
* Kenya's shilling looks set to post further gains
next week as investors pursue its sky-high yields,
although Uganda's similarly resurgent currency is
likely to take a breather as investors worry about
the economic impact of expensive credit.
SOUTH AFRICA MINING
South African President Jacob Zuma on Thursday
promised to keep the country's powerful mining
sector "globally competitive", the latest comment
from a senior government official to knock down
the prospects of nationalising the mines. [ID:
nL5E8D9B6J]
UGANDA OIL
Uganda has tabled a long-awaited bill to regulate
the east Africa country's nascent oil sector as it
gears up for commercial production, the energy
minister said on Thursday.
AFRICA MINING
Labour demands in the south, power problems in the
east and new tax burdens in the west, wherever you
look in Africa, miners face a perfect storm of
soaring costs.
SOUTH SUDAN
* South Sudan is considering building an oil
pipeline through Ethiopia and Djibouti, officials
said on Thursday, weeks after the new country shut
down crude production in a row over export transit
fees with Sudan.
* South Sudan's shutdown of its oil production
could stoke inflation and unrest unless the new
nation can find alternative sources of funding to
help prop up its currency, a senior finance
ministry official said.
IVORY COAST AIRLINES
Ivory Coast's national air carrier will restart
operations in April under a new name, Air Cote
d'Ivoire, with two A319 Airbuses flying to
regional destinations
SOMALIA'S AL QAEDA
Al Qaeda announced on Thursday Somali militant
group al Shabaab was joining its ranks in an
apparent bid to boost morale and sharpen a threat
to Western targets diminished by months of
setbacks including the loss of founder Osama bin
Laden.
