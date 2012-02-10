Nairobi, Feb 10 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: SOUTH AFRICA - Weekly treasury bill auction for 3-month, 6-month, 9-month and 1-year treasury bills KENYA - Weekly forex reserves GLOBAL MARKETS The euro and shares pulled back on Friday as investors remained concerned about prospects of restructuring Greece's debt and global lenders demanded more steps even after it struck a long-awaited deal on fiscal reforms. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped from a six-month high towards $118 a barrel on Friday as data from China showed a soaring trade surplus due to crumbling imports.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The rand weakened 1.3 percent against the dollar on Thursday, nearing a week low, as the central bank was reported to be buying foreign currency in the market before recovering some losses in late trade as Greece closed in on a new bailout deal KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling fell more than 1 percent on Thursday as importers took advantage of a recent rally in the local currency to 11-month highs to stock up on dollars. * Kenya's shilling looks set to post further gains next week as investors pursue its sky-high yields, although Uganda's similarly resurgent currency is likely to take a breather as investors worry about the economic impact of expensive credit.

SOUTH AFRICA MINING South African President Jacob Zuma on Thursday promised to keep the country's powerful mining sector "globally competitive", the latest comment from a senior government official to knock down the prospects of nationalising the mines. [ID: nL5E8D9B6J] UGANDA OIL Uganda has tabled a long-awaited bill to regulate the east Africa country's nascent oil sector as it gears up for commercial production, the energy minister said on Thursday. AFRICA MINING Labour demands in the south, power problems in the east and new tax burdens in the west, wherever you look in Africa, miners face a perfect storm of soaring costs. SOUTH SUDAN * South Sudan is considering building an oil pipeline through Ethiopia and Djibouti, officials said on Thursday, weeks after the new country shut down crude production in a row over export transit fees with Sudan. * South Sudan's shutdown of its oil production could stoke inflation and unrest unless the new nation can find alternative sources of funding to help prop up its currency, a senior finance ministry official said. IVORY COAST AIRLINES Ivory Coast's national air carrier will restart operations in April under a new name, Air Cote d'Ivoire, with two A319 Airbuses flying to regional destinations SOMALIA'S AL QAEDA Al Qaeda announced on Thursday Somali militant group al Shabaab was joining its ranks in an apparent bid to boost morale and sharpen a threat to Western targets diminished by months of setbacks including the loss of founder Osama bin Laden.

