The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS: GHANA - The central bank meets to review its prime policy rate, which stands at 12.50 percent. MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to sell 300 million rupees 364-day Treasury bills. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro gained modestly on Monday, relieved after Greece came a step closer to securing a much-needed bailout fund and avoiding a messy default, although most of the recent optimism appears to have been already priced in. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose above $118 on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations of a revival in demand growth, after Greece approved an austerity bill to secure a second bailout.

AFRICA FOOTBALL Didier Drogba's ghosts returned to haunt him as Zambia won the African Nations Cup for the first time after beating Ivory Coast 8-7 in a drama-filled penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw on Sunday. SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS The rand tumbled over 2 percent against the dollar after the central bank signalled there would be an important weekend announcement, sparking panic selling of the rand and spooking bond traders into pulling their prices. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks stumbled and fell 1.3 percent, booking their first weekly decline since the start of 2012, as complications with the long-awaited Greek debt deal prompted investors to cash in resources firms such as Exxaro.

NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's naira firmed to 158.85 to the dollar, its strongest in two and half months, supported by dollar sales by energy companies.

* Nigeria said on Friday it auctioned 149.27 billion naira ($937.92 million) worth of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills.

NIGERIA POLITICS Nigeria's ruling party candidate has been elected governor of President Goodluck Jonathan's home state, election officials said.

KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling rose 0.7 percent on Friday near to 11-month high while shares finished barely changed.

KENYA RESERVES Kenya's official usable foreign exchange reserves

rose to $4.025 last week from $3.875 billion previously.

TANZANIA CREDIT Tanzania's central bank plans to launch the country's first credit reference databank in September, in a move aimed at tackling high lending rates in east Africa's second biggest economy. GHANA MARKETS The broader GSE composite index added 1.35 points or 0.14 percent, to 995.69 points while the GSE Financial Stocks Index inched up 1.06 points, or 0.12 percent, to 878.88 points.

ANGOLA RESERVES Angola's foreign exchange reserves jumped 44 percent to $25.02 billion at the end of 2011 from $17.33 billion at the end of the previous year, the central bank said. MAURITIUS HOTELS New Mauritius Hotels posted a 6.9 drop in pretax profit for its first quarter ended December, after a stronger local currency crimped revenues.

