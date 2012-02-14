The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: * GHANA - Bank of Ghana deliberates on prime policy rate. The rate is currently set at 12.50 percent, but inflationary pressures are seen rising. * KENYA - Fuel price review. A cut to fuel prices would bolster hopes of inflation falling in February. * KENYA - AFDB discusses high inflation in east Africa. GLOBAL MARKETS Shares and the euro fell on Tuesday after Moody's warned it could downgrade top-rated sovereigns including Britain, reminding investors that Europe is still deeply mired in a debt crisis despite Athens' steps to avoid a disorderly default.

WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures slipped towards $117 on Tuesday, pushed by demand growth concerns in Europe after ratings agency Moody's downgraded six countries in the region, but fears of supply disruption helped stem the slide. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks rose 1 percent on Monday, led by resource firms such as diversified miner Anglo American , after Greece's parliament approved sweeping austerity measures that reassured equity markets around the world.

NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira eased slightly against the dollar on the interbank market on Monday after dollar demand from importers put pressure on foreign currency liquidity, dealers said. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram said on Monday it killed 12 soldiers in an attack in the northeast town of Maiduguri but security forces denied any of its officers had been killed and said it shot dead sect members. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling was marginally weaker against the dollar on Monday and traders said it was likely to firm in the days ahead due to the central bank's intervention and inflows into government bonds from overseas investors.

* Kenya wants to involve private investors in plugging a gap of over $44 billion in funds needed to build new ports, roads and railways and to improve water and electricity supply over the next five to eight years, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday. ZAMBIA DEBT Zambia has invited tenders for book runners and advisers for a debut $500-$700 million Eurobond, the latest frontier African country to turn to international markets for funding, the finance ministry said on Monday. GHANA DEBT The Bank of Ghana said on Monday the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 11.01 at a Feb 10 auction from 10.98 percent at the last auction. MAURITIUS MARKETS * Air Mauritius swung to a nine-month pretax loss and warned on Tuesday results for the full year ending March 31 would be "significantly impacted" by a worse-than-expected economic environment.

* Mauritius sold 246 million rupees ($8.47 million) worth of 364-day Treasury bills from the 300 million rupees on offer at auction on Monday at a weighted yield of 4.54 percent, higher than the 4.43 percent fetched previously, the central bank said.

