The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* GHANA - Bank of Ghana deliberates on prime
policy rate. The rate is currently set at 12.50
percent, but inflationary pressures are seen
rising.
* KENYA - Fuel price review. A cut to fuel prices
would bolster hopes of inflation falling in
February.
* KENYA - AFDB discusses high inflation in east
Africa.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Shares and the euro fell on Tuesday after Moody's
warned it could downgrade top-rated sovereigns
including Britain, reminding investors that Europe
is still deeply mired in a debt crisis despite
Athens' steps to avoid a disorderly default.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures slipped towards $117 on
Tuesday, pushed by demand growth concerns in
Europe after ratings agency Moody's downgraded six
countries in the region, but fears of supply
disruption helped stem the slide.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks rose 1 percent on Monday, led
by resource firms such as diversified miner Anglo
American , after Greece's parliament
approved sweeping austerity measures that
reassured equity markets around the world.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira eased slightly against
the dollar on the interbank market on Monday after
dollar demand from importers put pressure on
foreign currency liquidity, dealers said.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram said on Monday
it killed 12 soldiers in an attack in the
northeast town of Maiduguri but security forces
denied any of its officers had been killed and
said it shot dead sect members.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling was marginally weaker
against the dollar on Monday and traders said it
was likely to firm in the days ahead due to the
central bank's intervention and inflows into
government bonds from overseas investors.
* Kenya wants to involve private investors in
plugging a gap of over $44 billion in funds needed
to build new ports, roads and railways and to
improve water and electricity supply over the next
five to eight years, a senior finance ministry
official said on Monday.
ZAMBIA DEBT
Zambia has invited tenders for book runners and
advisers for a debut $500-$700 million Eurobond,
the latest frontier African country to turn to
international markets for funding, the finance
ministry said on Monday.
GHANA DEBT
The Bank of Ghana said on Monday the yield on its
91-day bill rose to 11.01 at a Feb 10 auction from
10.98 percent at the last auction.
MAURITIUS MARKETS
* Air Mauritius swung to a nine-month pretax loss
and warned on Tuesday results for the full year
ending March 31 would be "significantly impacted"
by a worse-than-expected economic environment.
* Mauritius sold 246 million rupees ($8.47
million) worth of 364-day Treasury bills from the
300 million rupees on offer at auction on Monday
at a weighted yield of 4.54 percent, higher than
the 4.43 percent fetched previously, the central
bank said.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on