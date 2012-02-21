NAIROBI, Feb 21 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *NIGERIA - Nigeria hosts its premier annual oil and gas conference, whose speakers are expected to include the oil minister and power minister and company executives. *BOTSWANA - The Bank of Botswana due to auction its 14-day certificate Treasury bill. GLOBAL MARKETS The euro jumped and Asian stocks pared losses on Tuesday after euro zone policy makers agreed to a second bailout package for Greece in marathon talks that went deep into the Brussels night. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures held steady near $120 a barrel on Tuesday as the euro zone approved a second bailout package for debt-laden Greece, while a cut in Iranian oil supply to China and Europe supported prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The rand strengthened against the dollar on Monday on rising global risk appetite and South African government bonds edged higher, but local debt could come under pressure if the government signals a rise in borrowing in its budget this week.

Meanwhile, stocks ended little changed on Monday, as gains by Anglo American Platinum and other platinum producers were counterbalanced by a decline in retailers such as Shoprite ahead of earnings. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira sustained its rally against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Monday as demand for the dollar fell at the central bank's bi-weekly auction. NIGERIA INFLATION Nigerian inflation was higher than expected in January, data showed on Monday after the government removed fuel import subsidies and then only partially reinstated them, sending prices higher. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigeria's military said it killed eight Islamist insurgents who attacked a market in the northeastern city of Maiduguri on Monday, but a local nurse said his hospital had received at least 20 bodies from the fighting. NIGERIA POWER SECTOR Nigeria has again pushed back the timeframe for selling off state-owned power assets, its privatisation agency said on Monday, another setback for reforms which investors hope will unlock the potential of Africa's second largest economy. TOTAL NIGERIA French energy major Total said on Monday production from its Nigerian Usan offshore oil project would begin next month. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Monday on energy sector importers buying greenbacks to meet their end-month obligations, and traders said they expected the local currency to weaken further over the short-term.

The shilling closed at 83.25/89.45 against the dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 82.90/89.10.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index was down by 0.2 percent to 3,176.36 points. KENYA ELECTRICITY Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) said on Monday it planned to raise $12 billion to build six geothermal power plants that should generate 585 megawatts by 2016, as it pushes to diversify its power sources.

KENYA HORTICULTURE Kenya's earnings from horticulture exports rose 18 percent last year, despite a marginal dip in volumes, buoyed by a favourable exchange rate and strong prices for vegetables and fruits, an industry body said on Monday. GHANA MARKETS Ghana's cedi firmed up against the dollar on Monday as dealers sought to gauge offshore investor appetite for a Feb. 23 bond auction, traders said.

GUINEA MINING Guinea's bauxite and alumina output rose in 2011, although work stoppages and softening world demand prevented a larger increase in production, the West African state's government said on Monday. MALAWI INFLATION Malawi's consumer inflation quickened to 10.3 percent year-on-year in January from 9.8 percent in December, data from the National Statistics Office (NSO) showed on Monday. ZIMBABWE MINING Zimbabwe's new mine licence fees and resource rentals will significantly raise the cost of mining and threaten the sector's viability, with as much as 60 percent of mining revenues going to the government, an industry body said on Monday.

Also, impala Platinum said on Monday it is "concerned" by comments from a Zimbabwean government minister suggesting it should further sell its stake in its Mimosa joint venture with Aquarius Platinum .

ZIMBABWE POLITICS Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe praised the coalition pact that has seen him share power with his political enemies, saying in an interview on Monday that he and long-time foe Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai can now share a cup of tea.

