NAIROBI, Feb 23 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to issue results of the auction of 91-day Treasury
bills worth 4 billion shillings ($48.31 million).
SOMALIA - London hosts conference on Somalia turmoil.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro fell on Thursday on concerns about global growth
driven by higher oil prices and data showing the euro zone may slip into
recession, fanning fresh worries about Greece's debt restructuring challenges.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held steady on Thursday, near a nine-month high of about $123, as
supply worries from heightened tensions between Iran and the West offset
concerns that a slowdown in the global economy could curb oil demand.
EURO CRISIS
The euro zone economy is in danger of tipping into recession, with the services
sector shrinking this month along with manufacturing, tempering a wave of
optimism after a new bailout deal for Greece struck this week.
GLOBAL CONFERENCE ON SOMALIA
- African, Arab and Western nations worried by Somalia's turmoil meet on
Thursday to coordinate efforts against militants and pirates seen as growing
threats to global security and ramp up measures to end famine and clan violence.
- The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday boosted by nearly one half an African
Union peacekeeping force in Somalia in a bid to intensify a military offensive
against Islamist rebels in the Horn of Africa country.
EMERGING MARKETS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks edged down half a percent on Wednesday, as shares of Impala
Platinum fell after the miner said its April deliveries would be cut in
half by a strike at its main mine. The announcement of a lower-than-expected
2012/13 budget deficit had little direct impact on the stock market.
NIGERIA OIL REVENUE
Nigeria earned gross crude oil revenues of 666.32 billion naira ($4.24 billion)
in January, down from 892.70 billion in December owing to production outages,
the accountant general said on Wednesday.
NIGERIA CURRENCY
The Nigerian naira strengthened further against the U.S dollar on both
the interbank market and official forex window on Wednesday, supported by dollar
inflows from oil company sales and offshore interest in treasury bills.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Gunshots and explosions rang out on Wednesday in Nigeria's biggest northern city
Kano, as the military exchanged fire with suspected militants from the Boko
Haram Islamist sect.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Wednesday, lifted
from an early fall by dollar inflows to tea exporters and big offshore
investor appetite for a Treasury bond, while stocks edged up for
a second straight day.
KENYA TBILLS
The weighted average yield on Kenya's one-year Treasury bond fell to 18.030
percent in a heavily oversubscribed sale on Wednesday, from 21.082 a month
earlier, the central bank said.
UGANDA MARKETS
The Uganda shilling firmed against the dollar on Wednesday as investors
bet on heavy foreign appetite for this week's Treasury bill auction and aid
agencies bought shillings to pay salaries, traders said.
GHANA BOND
Foreign interest in a bond sale in Ghana this week is likely to be muted due to
lingering concerns about currency volatility and nervousness ahead of elections
due late this year, but local demand should ensure the auction is fully
subscribed.
GHANA PPI
Ghana's annual producer price inflation index rose to 15.25 percent in January
from a revised 13.65 percent in December, the statistics office said on
Wednesday.
SOUTH SUDAN OIL PIPELINE
South Sudan's plans to build a pipeline to Kenya or Djibouti to end dependency
on Sudan's oil industry seems unrealistic in the short-term, showing the need to
find a deal with Sudan over oil payments, a Norwegian minister said on
Wednesday.
SUDAN/S.SUDAN OIL DISPUTE
South Sudan will refuse do to any business in the future with oil trader
Trafigura if it is proven that the firm bought oil from neighbouring Sudan in
the knowledge that the cargo was seized southern crude, its oil minister told
Reuters.
ZAMBIA GDP
Zambia's economic growth with hold up well this year and next as cashes in on
high copper prices through privatisation, bringing more machinery to build the
$13 billion economy through the mining sector.
MOZAMBIQUE GAS
Royal Dutch Shell Plc has made an agreed 992.4 million pounds ($1.6
billion) bid for Mozambique-focused Cove Energy , offering a full price
to open up a new gas frontier for the Anglo-Dutch oil major in East Africa.
