NAIROBI, Feb 27 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS: TANZANIA-IMF, East African Community conference on integration ANGOLA-U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon visits Angola GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Monday as high oil prices raised concerns about global growth, while signs of fresh steps from the Group of 20 major economies to contain the euro zone debt crisis underpinned the euro. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude edged lower on Monday and snapped five days of gains, but stayed near 10-month highs above $125 due to concerns over supply disruption as tension rose over Iran's disputed nuclear programme. EURO CRISIS Leading economies told Europe it must put up extra money to fight its debt crisis if it wants more help from the rest of the world, piling pressure on Germany to drop opposition to a bigger European bailout fund. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME Offshore investors continue to flock to Kenya's bond market in search of high-yielding debt, while in Uganda foreign enthusiasm may be waning as yields fall in line with inflation. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand touched two-week highs against a broadly weaker dollar on Friday and bonds reversed some of their recent losses, although continued scepticism that a lower budget deficit will cap supply should maintain pressure on local debt. NIGERIA SECURITY A suicide bomber drove a car packed with explosives into a church in the Nigerian city of Jos on Sunday, killing two people and wounding 38, and Christian youths beat two Muslims to death in revenge. NIGERIA RATES Nigerian interbank rates ease on improve cash outlook SENEGAL ELECTION Senegal President Abdoulaye Wade is in a tight race with chief rival Macky Sall, according to early unofficial tallies from the West African state's most contentious poll in recent history, signaling a possible run-off between the former allies. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan stocks rallied to a two-month high, gaining more than one percent on Friday on the back of better-than-expected company results, while the shilling was marginally stronger against the dollar. GHANA BILLS Ghana 91-day Treasury bill yield rose to 11.96 percent. GHANA BONDS More than half of the bids at an oversubscribed bond auction in Ghana this week were from foreign investors, the central bank said on Friday, surprising a market that had expected concerns about the currency and pre-election spending to cool demand. MAURITIUS BILLS Mauritius 182-day T-bills fell to 4.09 percent. CAMEROON BONDS Cameroon's 5 billion CFA francs ($10.15 million) worth of infrastructure bonds auctioned on Feb. 17 yielded 14.8 billion CFA in bids with intrest rates ranging from 2.05 to 3.80 percent, the finance ministry said.

