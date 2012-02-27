NAIROBI, Feb 27 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
TANZANIA-IMF, East African Community conference on integration
ANGOLA-U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon visits Angola
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Monday as high oil prices raised concerns about global
growth, while signs of fresh steps from the Group of 20 major economies to
contain the euro zone debt crisis underpinned the euro.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude edged lower on Monday and snapped five days of gains, but stayed
near 10-month highs above $125 due to concerns over supply disruption as tension
rose over Iran's disputed nuclear programme.
EURO CRISIS
Leading economies told Europe it must put up extra money to fight its debt
crisis if it wants more help from the rest of the world, piling pressure on
Germany to drop opposition to a bigger European bailout fund.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
Offshore investors continue to flock to Kenya's bond market in search of
high-yielding debt, while in Uganda foreign enthusiasm may be waning as yields
fall in line with inflation.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand touched two-week highs against a broadly weaker dollar on
Friday and bonds reversed some of their recent losses, although continued
scepticism that a lower budget deficit will cap supply should maintain pressure
on local debt.
NIGERIA SECURITY
A suicide bomber drove a car packed with explosives into a church in the
Nigerian city of Jos on Sunday, killing two people and wounding 38, and
Christian youths beat two Muslims to death in revenge.
NIGERIA RATES
Nigerian interbank rates ease on improve cash outlook
SENEGAL ELECTION
Senegal President Abdoulaye Wade is in a tight race with chief rival Macky Sall,
according to early unofficial tallies from the West African state's most
contentious poll in recent history, signaling a possible run-off between the
former allies.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan stocks rallied to a two-month high, gaining more than one
percent on Friday on the back of better-than-expected company results, while the
shilling was marginally stronger against the dollar.
GHANA BILLS
Ghana 91-day Treasury bill yield rose to 11.96 percent.
GHANA BONDS
More than half of the bids at an oversubscribed bond auction in Ghana this week
were from foreign investors, the central bank said on Friday, surprising a
market that had expected concerns about the currency and pre-election spending
to cool demand.
MAURITIUS BILLS
Mauritius 182-day T-bills fell to 4.09 percent.
CAMEROON BONDS
Cameroon's 5 billion CFA francs ($10.15 million) worth of infrastructure bonds
auctioned on Feb. 17 yielded 14.8 billion CFA in bids with intrest rates ranging
from 2.05 to 3.80 percent, the finance ministry said.
