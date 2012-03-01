NAIROBI, March 1 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: UGANDA-Bank of Uganda due to announce benchmark lending rate for March KENYA-The central bank offers 4 billion shillings of 91-day Treasury bills. ZAMBIA-The central bank offers 91, 182, 273 and 364-day Treasury bills. KENYA-Kenya Commercial Bank full-year results due after 1130 GMT. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke put the brakes on a recent rally by curbing optimism about the strength of the U.S. economic recovery, but without signalling any further monetary easing to stimulate growth. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures held steady above $122 on Thursday, drawing support from a faster-than-expected expansion of the U.S. economy and better factory data from China amid concerns of supply disruption from the Middle East. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For the latest on African debt, click on SENEGAL ELECTION Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade won 34.8 percent of the vote in the presidential election, falling short of the absolute majority needed to avoid a run-off, according to the first official results released on Wednesday.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * The rand firmed nearly one percent on the dollar on Wednesday as risky assets gained from a cash injection from the European Central Bank, leading the local currency to shrug off a gaping trade deficit number reported during the session.

* Growing global bullishness may erode South African stocks' perceived safe haven status, which helped them outperform many emerging markets last year despite infrastructure bottlenecks, political risk and rand volatility.

NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves fell to $34.74 billion by Feb. 27, from $35.03 billion on Feb. 13, their highest in six months, the latest data from the central bank showed on Wednesday. * The Nigerian naira weakened against the U.S dollar on Wednesday on a resurgence of dollar demand at the interbank market, but it remained unchanged at the official foreign exchange window. KENYA MARKETS * Kenya's shilling weakened against the dollar on Wednesday a day after the acting finance minister said the central bank should prevent the local currency from strengthening beyond 82 per greenback, while stocks extended their rally. * Yields on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills fell in an oversubscribed auction on Wednesday as offshore government debt hunters sought to lock in rates which could trend lower after inflation fell. UGANDA INFLATION, BONDS, POLL * Heavy demand for Uganda's three and five-year Treasury bonds drove down yields at an auction on Wednesday, maintaining a downward trend prompted by a new cycle of policy easing by the central bank. * Uganda's headline inflation rate fell for a fourth straight month in February, edging down to 25.4 percent from 25.7 percent in January, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS)said on Wednedsay. * Uganda's economy is set to grow 6.2 percent this year as oil and hydropower production projects bring foreign investment that could also see the shilling regain lost ground, a Reuters poll of 10 economists showed on Wednesday.

MALAWI BILLS Malawi 3-month T-bill yield rises to 6.9 percent. MOZAMBIQUE BILLS Mozambique 3-month T-bill yield falls to 8.37 percent.

