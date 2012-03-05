The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS - Central bank auctions 364-day Treasury bills worth 300 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares eased on Monday as investors turned cautious about riding further on liquidity-driven optimism without seeing more evidence of firmer global growth. WORLD OIL PRICES U.S. crude futures rose slightly on Monday with concerns over tensions with Iran continuing to support prices, but prices were off the 10-month highs seen last week. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on

AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on

AFRICA FDI Capital flows into Africa are seen growing significantly in 2012 as investors seeking higher returns out of Europe, look at the continent for better opportunities in infrastructure projects, a World Bank's senior official said. SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS The rand fell over one percent against the dollar, pulling further back from 2012 highs hit earlier in the week as the dollar gained against a basket of emerging market currencies.

SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks mostly closed lower, led by further falls in gold mining shares following a drop in the price of bullion. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's interbank lending rates dropped by 59 basis points to an average of 14.41 percent last week, compared with 15 percent last week, following the disbursal of budgetary allocations to government agencies, traders said. NIGERIA SHARES Nigeria's all-share index rallied to its highest level in a week on Friday, rising by 1.42 percent to 20,480.86 points, spurred by gains in the shares of United Bank for Africa and chocolate maker Cadbury .

KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling appreciated for the first time since the acting finance minister said the local currency's strength should be capped, aided by waning importer demand for dollars and inflows from exporters. KENYA RATES Kenya's rate decision next week is finely balanced with half the analysts polled by Reuters predicting a cut and half saying the bank will remain cautious despite a fall in inflation in February. TANZANIA ECONOMY Tanzania's economic growth could ease moderately this year and miss government targets as a shortage of power hampers a rapidly developing mining sector, a Reuters poll showed.

UGANDA CURRENCY The Bank of Uganda stepped into the foreign exchange market on Friday selling hard currency after the shilling slipped to its lowest level since Jan. 10 on the back of demand for dollars from the oil sector. GHANA MARKETS hana's cedi weakened against the dollar on the back of increased corporate demand for the greenback, traders said. MAURITIUS TBILLS The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 182-day Treasury bills eased to 4.08 percent at auction on Friday from 4.09 percent at the previous sale, the central bank said.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on