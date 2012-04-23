NAIROBI, April 23 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius sells 400 million rupees worth of 182-day Treasury bills. *NIGERIA - Statistics office releases inflation data for March. *Malawi buries former President Bingu wa Mutharika, who died this month after a heart attack. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro eased on Monday, but losses were kept in check after a report showed Chinese factory activity stabilising in April, alleviating worries about a sharp growth slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

WORLD OIL PRICES Brent held steady under $119 a barrel on Monday, as supply worries stemming from tightening Western sanctions on Iran and stabilising factory activity in China countered lingering concerns over the euro zone debt crisis. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND The head of the International Monetary Fund on Sunday renewed a push to fully fund a $17 billion lending package for poor countries, which are threatened by high oil prices and the risk of euro-zone contagion.

AFRICA DEBT Kenyan debt costs are expected to ease after the central bank said it would borrow less in the 2011/12 fiscal year, while yields are expected to fall sharply at a sale of 3-year bonds in Uganda next week as economic conditions improve.

SUDAN-SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT Sudan and newly-independent South Sudan accused each other of launching fresh attacks on their territories on Sunday as neither side showed any sign of bowing to global pressure to return to the negotiating table.

Also, South Sudan's seizure of a Sudanese oilfield has all but killed off hopes the two countries will settle their disputes soon and Khartoum may demand compensation before returning to talks, a Sudanese oil minister said on Sunday.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand and bonds ended the week firmer on Friday as positive sentiment got a lift from the Group of 20's commitment to help fight the euro zone's debt problems, completing a strong week for local assets.

Also, South African stocks rose for a fourth day on Friday as generic drug maker Aspen Pharmacare hit an all-time high after announcing a $263 million deal with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's interbank lending rates climbed marginally this week to an average of 14.50 percent, compared with 14.33 percent last week, after state-owned energy company NNPC recalled a portion of its deposits with banks, draining liquidity from the system. NIGERIA OIL Nigeria has terminated the contracts of two accounting firms involved in auditing its fuel subsidy payments, after a parliamentary inquiry found massive corruption in the government-run scheme, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

Also, the country earned 726.77 billion naira ($4.63 billion) in oil revenues in March, down 5 percent from 766.77 billion naira in February due to production outages, the accountant general said on Friday. KENYA MARKETS The shilling closed Friday's session at 83.10/30 per dollar, a level it has been trapped in three previous sessions, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.6 percent to 3,554.46 points.

KENYA INTEREST RATES Kenya's parliament has rejected a proposal to cap commercial banks' interest rates, ending months of anxiety by bankers who feared the move would crimp their earnings and lead to credit rationing. EAST AFRICA EXPLORATION A row between Kenya and Somalia over their maritime border may deter multinational oil companies from exploring for oil and gas offshore east Africa, and a Somali official warned that the argument could escalate. MAURITIUS ECONOMY Mauritius' trade deficit widened 43.8 percent to 7.6 billion rupees ($256.9 million) in February from a year earlier, driven by a jump in the cost of mineral fuels and lubricants, official data showed on Friday. GHANA MARKETS Ghana's cedi fell to fresh lows against the dollar on Friday on higher demands for the greenback by local manufacturing and telecoms firms, traders said, defying renewed efforts by the central bank to prop up the local currency.

Also, the Bank of Ghana said on Sunday the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 14.48 at a April 20 auction from 13.85 percent at the last auction. MALAWI FINANCING The head of the African Development Bank said on Sunday he is willing to provide $45 million in budget financing for Malawi to help new President Joyce Banda revive the struggling economy. ZAMBIA MINING Glencore International's Mopani Copper Mines has resumed production at its Zambian copper treatment plant, which was shut in March for pollution violations, it said on Saturday.

