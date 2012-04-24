NAIROBI, April 24 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana announces its latest bank rate decision. The Bank left the bank rate unchanged at 9.5 percent in February. The bank will also auction 14-day certificate Treasury bills. *KENYA- President Mwai Kibaki to make a State of the Nation address in parliament. *Uganda hosts a one-day Nile Basin Oil and Gas Summit. The country expects to start small-scale crude oil production later this year. *Mozambique hosts a Mining, Oil, Gas & Energy conference on the African country's booming mining and energy sector. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares inched up on Tuesday but gains were limited as political uncertainty and disappointing data in Europe raised fears the euro zone could struggle to push through austerity measures and may stay in recession until late in the year. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude was steady under $119 a barrel on Tuesday as fears over the health of the euro zone economies and political uncertainty countered worries over a production stoppage in the North Sea and potential supply disruptions from Iran. SUDAN, SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT Sudanese war planes bombed a market in the capital of South Sudan's oil-producing Unity State on Monday, residents and officials said, an attack the southern army called a declaration of war. GLOBAL CRIME Crime generates an estimated $2.1 trillion in global annual proceeds - or 3.6 percent of the world's gross domestic product - and the problem may be growing, a senior United Nations official said on Monday. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand fell nearly one percent against the dollar on Monday as emerging market currencies were sold in favour of the safer dollar in a risk-averse environment, putting the rand back in line with its peers after a week of out performance on domestic factors.

Also, Johannesburg shares slid nearly 2 percent on Monday, as nagging concerns about the European debt crisis sent shares of banks and miners sharply lower. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira weakened marginally against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Monday in a thin trade, as market dollar liquidity was sufficient to counter dollar demand from importers, traders said.

Also, a poll of 10 analysts by Reuters on Monday showed Nigeria's naira should hold steady in the short term, buoyed by higher oil prices and a tight monetary policy, but gains could be hampered by rising inflation in the second half of the year. NIGERIA OIL SPILL An oil spill in Nigeria for which Royal Dutch Shell is being sued for tens of millions of dollars in a London court was at least 60 times worse than it announced, a report by Amnesty International said on Monday, citing research it commissioned. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling closed Monday trade at 83.15/35 to the dollar, barely changed from Friday's close of 83.10/30, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index rose for a fifth straight session, up 0.5 percent to 3,571.20 points. KENYA FUEL Kenya has bought more than 450,000 tonnes of oil products for May and June, about 15 percent more than previous volumes, and marking its biggest volumes sought for this year, as demand continues to outpace refining capacity in East Africa. KENYA INSURANCE Kenya Reinsurance (KenyaRe) posted a 23 percent jump in 2011 pretax profit on Monday, aided by growth in gross premiums. GHANA MARKETS Shares in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated rose 7.7 percent to help the GSE Composite index snap a five-session loss as investors bet on first-quarter earnings due out in coming days, traders said. IVORY COAST BOND Ivory Coast plans to issue a 60 billion CFA franc ($120.81 million) three-year bond with a 6.0 percent coupon to raise funds for infrastructure projects, one of the lead managers said on Monday. MALAWI INFLATION Malawi's consumer inflation quickened to 11.4 percent year-on-year in March from 10.9 percent in February, data from the National Statistics Office (NSO) showed on Monday. ZAMBIA CURRENCY Zambia's kwacha currency will strengthen modestly over the coming year as copper prices stay strong despite disappointing Chinese economic growth, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. MOZAMBIQUE GAS Mozambique will buy 6 million gigajoules of gas from South African petrochemicals group Sasol to bring cleaner energy to the country, the head of state-owned Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) said on Monday.

