NAIROBI, April 25 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*NAMIBIA - Namibia's monetary policy committee announces latest interest rate
decision. The bank left the rate unchanged at 6.0 percent in February, saying
its concerns over "frail" economic growth outweighed expectations that
inflation would rise.
*GHANA - Ghana statistics office releases the latest producer price inflation
data. The annual producer price inflation rose to 16.14 percent in February
from a revised 15.01 percent in January.
*TANZANIA - Bank of Tanzania auctions of Treasury bills worth a total 70
billion shillings.
*KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions a two-year Treasury Bond worth 5
billion shillings and 91-day and 182-day Treasury bills worth a total 4
billion shillings.
*UGANDA - Bank of Uganda auctions a three-year Treasury bond worth 100 billion
shillings.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Wednesday as firm U.S. corporate earnings, signs of an
improving U.S. housing market, and healthy demand for euro zone sovereign debt
stoked risk appetite, while focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting.
WORLD OIL PRICES
U.S. crude prices were higher on Wednesday, trading slightly below $104 a
barrel, after industry data showing an unexpected draw on crude stocks and
solid demand at European bond auctions allayed immediate fears about the euro
zone's prospects hurting demand.
SOUTH SUDAN, SUDAN CONFLICT
South Sudan accused Sudan on Tuesday of mounting bombing raids on the newly
independent country's oil-producing border region and President Salva Kiir
said the latest hostilities amounted to a declaration of a war by his northern
neighbour.
Also, the U.N. Security Council demanded on Tuesday that Sudan immediately
stop airstrikes on South Sudan and will consider in the coming days what
further steps to take to stop clashes between the east African neighbors
spiraling into war.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The rand touched its highest in almost three weeks against the dollar on
Tuesday and was among the strongest-performing emerging currencies but
government bonds edged up only slightly as some of the recent buoyant demand
for local debt tapered off.
Meanwhile, stocks edged up 0.5 percent, as shares of luxury good firm
Richemont rose on strong Swiss watch exports, although gains were
limited by declines in some recent gainers such as British American Tobacco
.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's Stock Exchange (NSE) signed a deal to adopt the Nasdaq X-Stream
trading platform on Tuesday, and said it would aim to go live with it by the
second quarter of 2013, part of a string of reforms to overhaul the bourse.
NIGERIA BANKING
Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA) is considering merging its
Zambian unit with one or more other local lenders to meet a new regulatory
minimum capital of $100 million, its group chief executive said on Tuesday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling slipped on Tuesday after failing to break key
resistance and traders expect it to stay under pressure due to month-end
dollar demand from importers and expectations for a possible interest rate cut
in May.
It closed at 83.25/35 per dollar, slightly weaker than Monday's close of
83.15/25. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index
edged up 0.3 percent to 3,581.33 points, while the broader all-share index
added 0.9 percent to finish at 77.91 points.
A Reuters poll showed on Tuesday that the shilling was set to weaken as
elections drew closer, with investors avoiding risk after violent uprisings
killed more than 1,200 people in the last ballot five years ago.
KENYA CAPITAL MARKETS REGULATOR
The chief executive officer of Kenya's Capital Markets Authority (CMA) plans
to leave her post at the end of June after one term of four years, it said on
Tuesday.
KENYA SOVEREIGN BOND
Kenya expects to issue a sovereign bond in the 2013/14 fiscal year, the
finance ministry said on Tuesday in a policy document on its borrowing plans
sent to the International Monetary Fund.
MOZAMBIQUE EXPLORATION
Mozambique will launch another round of bidding for blocks in the southern
part of the offshore Rovuma basin, near where Anadarko Petroleum and
Eni have made gas discoveries, an official said on Tuesday.
ZIMBABWE TELECOMS
Zimbabwe's biggest telecommunications firm Econet Wireless reported
an 20 percent jump in full-year earnings, driven by subscriber growth
following a $184 million investment to expand its mobile phone network.
ANGOLA NATURAL GAS EXPORTS
Angola LNG is to start regular exports of liquefied natural gas in late June
after shipping tests next month and will target non-U.S. buyers in Europe and
Asia where prices are higher, oil minister Jose Botelho de Vasconcelos said on
Tuesday.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on