- - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS - Mauritius to release its annual average inflation rate . Inflation slid for the fourth straight month to 5.9 percent in March from 6.2 percent in February. Central Bank projects inflation will slow to 4.7 percent by the end of the year. SEYCHELLES - Consumer prices in Seychelles rose 1.3 percent in April from the previous month increasing the year-on-year inflation rate

to 7.0 percent, official data showed on Monday. GLOBAL MARKETS Shares, oil and other riskier assets slumped on Monday after elections in Greece and France saw incumbents defeated, raising fears the collective response to the euro zone debt crisis seen as crucial to holding the currency bloc together is fracturing. GLOBAL ECONOMY With the United States struggling through a soft patch and Europe battling recession, China may come to the rescue by demonstrating a resilience that would provide comfort in a sea of economic uncertainty. {ID:nL1E8G3QDF] WORLD OIL PRICES Oil fell sharply on Monday, extending steep losses from the previous session, after elections in France and Greece raised concerns over their ability to carry out further austerity measures and renewed worries about the euro zone debt crisis. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

AFRICA FIXED INCOME Kenyan Treasury bill yields are expected to continue their decline after inflation fell in April and the central bank held its key lending rate. Traders said investors were looking forward to the bank issuing longer-dated bonds on hopes of a cut in interest rates at its next monetary policy meeting.

SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS The rand lost more than 1 percent on Friday as investors covered short dollar positions on rising risk aversion and South African government bonds fell as an undersubscribed inflation-linked bond sale weighed on the market. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks dropped nearly 1 percent on Friday as miners such as Assore were hammered after worse-than-expected U.S. jobs data sparked concern about the health of the world's largest economy. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Friday, a day after the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate (CBR) on hold as expected and helped by the central bank draining liquidity via repurchase agreements.

TANZANIA CABINET Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete axed his finance and energy ministers on Friday in a reshuffle that had been widely expected due to growing public and opposition discontent over graft allegations. SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir said on Sunday he would not allow conflict with South Sudan to overshadow "strategic relations" with its people, striking a less confrontational tone over a crisis that has raised fears of war.

ZAMBIA MAIZE Zambia signed a contract to export of 300,000 tonnes of maize to Zimbabwe from its huge surplus of carry-over stocks from last year, Zambia's Food Reserve Agency (FRA) said on Saturday.

