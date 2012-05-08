The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Shares recovered on Tuesday from the previous
day's plunge, as sentiment improved on hopes Spain
would use public funds to bolster its struggling
banks, although persistent wariness over Greece
weighed on the euro.
WORLD OIL
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leaned on
India on Monday to cut its imports of Iranian oil
further, and said Washington may not make a
decision on whether to exempt New Delhi from
financial sanctions for another two months.
AFRICA MONEY
"There's more to life than GDP," is a favourite
refrain of left-leaning social commentators and
environmental activists.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South African government bonds weakened on Monday
as political uncertainty over Europe's austerity
measures weighed on appetite for riskier assets
around the globe.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks fell for the third straight
day with Sasol among the biggest losers
on Monday when nerves were ratted on concerns
about Europe's commitment to austerity plans after
France elected a socialist as president.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling held steady against the
dollar on Monday after the central bank drained
liquidity, while shares edged down as investors
booked gains following a recent rally.
KENYA MERGER
Puma Energy has entered into an exclusive
agreement with key shareholders of Kenyan oil
marketer KenolKobil to buy a majority
stake in the company, KenolKobil said on Monday.
KENYA OIL
Tullow Oil has found more oil in a well it
is drilling in Kenya and plans to drill another
well in an adjacent block later this year, the
Africa-focused British firm said on Monday.
NIGERIA
South Africa's biggest consumer foods maker Tiger
Brands said on Monday it is in talks with
Dangote Industries over the Nigerian
conglomerate's stake in its flour milling unit.
GHANA CURRENCY
Ghana's cedi fell further against the dollar on
Monday due to high demand for the dollar from
local firms as the interbank market continued to
struggle from a lack of liquidity, traders said.
GHANA T-BILLS
The Bank of Ghana said on Monday the yield on its
91-day bill rose to 15.37 percent at a May 4
auction from 14.82 percent at the last auction.
TANZANIA ECONOMY
Frequent power blackouts caused Tanzania's
economic growth rate to slow to 6.5 percent in the
fourth quarter of last year from 6.7 percent a
year earlier, the government said on Monday.
UGANDA CURRENCY
The Ugandan shilling stumbled against the
dollar on Monday and traders said the shilling
could remain under pressure due to persistently
high inflation that could curb demand for
government securities.
MAURITIUS INFLATION
Mauritius' annual average inflation
slid for the fifth straight month, although the
central bank has said it was unlikely it would
consider bringing down interest rates because of
lingering risks to inflation.
ZAMBIA SUGAR
Zambia Sugar , a unit of South Africa's
Illovo Sugar , expects its sugar output to
increase by more than 7 percent to over 400,000
tonnes in the current 2012/2013 season from last
year, it said on Monday.
MALAWI CURRENCY
Malawi scrapped its currency peg to the dollar on
Monday, triggering a devaluation of around 50
percent in the kwacha as it sought to
unblock frozen aid and halt a downward spiral in
the economy of one of Africa's poorest states.
IVORY COAST COCOA
The arrival of regular rains across most of Ivory
Coast's cocoa growing regions last week will
strengthen the development of flowers and small
pods, brightening the prospects of a delayed
mid-crop, farmers and analysts said on Monday.
SUDAN CONFLICT
Sudan's dispute with its southern neighbour over
oil transit fees has created a $2.4 billion gap in
the country's public finances and caused exports
to plunge 83 percent, the Sudanese finance
minister said on Monday.
