The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Shares recovered on Tuesday from the previous day's plunge, as sentiment improved on hopes Spain would use public funds to bolster its struggling banks, although persistent wariness over Greece weighed on the euro. WORLD OIL U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leaned on India on Monday to cut its imports of Iranian oil further, and said Washington may not make a decision on whether to exempt New Delhi from financial sanctions for another two months.

AFRICA MONEY "There's more to life than GDP," is a favourite refrain of left-leaning social commentators and environmental activists. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on

For news on African fixed income, click on

SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South African government bonds weakened on Monday as political uncertainty over Europe's austerity measures weighed on appetite for riskier assets around the globe. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks fell for the third straight day with Sasol among the biggest losers on Monday when nerves were ratted on concerns about Europe's commitment to austerity plans after France elected a socialist as president. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Monday after the central bank drained liquidity, while shares edged down as investors booked gains following a recent rally.

KENYA MERGER Puma Energy has entered into an exclusive agreement with key shareholders of Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil to buy a majority stake in the company, KenolKobil said on Monday.

KENYA OIL Tullow Oil has found more oil in a well it is drilling in Kenya and plans to drill another well in an adjacent block later this year, the Africa-focused British firm said on Monday.

NIGERIA South Africa's biggest consumer foods maker Tiger Brands said on Monday it is in talks with Dangote Industries over the Nigerian conglomerate's stake in its flour milling unit.

GHANA CURRENCY Ghana's cedi fell further against the dollar on Monday due to high demand for the dollar from local firms as the interbank market continued to struggle from a lack of liquidity, traders said.

GHANA T-BILLS The Bank of Ghana said on Monday the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 15.37 percent at a May 4 auction from 14.82 percent at the last auction.

TANZANIA ECONOMY Frequent power blackouts caused Tanzania's economic growth rate to slow to 6.5 percent in the fourth quarter of last year from 6.7 percent a year earlier, the government said on Monday.

UGANDA CURRENCY The Ugandan shilling stumbled against the dollar on Monday and traders said the shilling could remain under pressure due to persistently high inflation that could curb demand for government securities. MAURITIUS INFLATION Mauritius' annual average inflation slid for the fifth straight month, although the central bank has said it was unlikely it would consider bringing down interest rates because of lingering risks to inflation. ZAMBIA SUGAR Zambia Sugar , a unit of South Africa's Illovo Sugar , expects its sugar output to increase by more than 7 percent to over 400,000 tonnes in the current 2012/2013 season from last year, it said on Monday. MALAWI CURRENCY Malawi scrapped its currency peg to the dollar on Monday, triggering a devaluation of around 50 percent in the kwacha as it sought to unblock frozen aid and halt a downward spiral in the economy of one of Africa's poorest states.

IVORY COAST COCOA The arrival of regular rains across most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions last week will strengthen the development of flowers and small pods, brightening the prospects of a delayed mid-crop, farmers and analysts said on Monday.

SUDAN CONFLICT Sudan's dispute with its southern neighbour over oil transit fees has created a $2.4 billion gap in the country's public finances and caused exports to plunge 83 percent, the Sudanese finance minister said on Monday.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on