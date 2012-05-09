The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings ($35.99 million). GLOBAL MARKETS Shares, gold and oil fell and the euro remained pressured on Wednesday as Greece struggled to form a government two days after an election, heightening the risk that a hard-won bailout deal could be scrapped. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped towards $112 on Wednesday, maintaining its downtrend for a sixth session, as political uncertainty in the debt-laden euro zone and rising oil stocks in the United States revived worries about fuel demand. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's rand hit its worst level in three-weeks on Tuesday, declining with investors' appetite to take up risk while Europe looks politically unstable. Soft domestic jobs numbers added to the beating as they pointed to an uncertain economic recovery. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks lost ground for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, falling more than 1 percent, with platinum miners such as Anglo American Platinum the hardest hit as the euro zone's debt crisis continued to cloud markets. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling could come under pressure in the days ahead from demand for dollars from oil importers, traders said after a flat trading day on Tuesday for both the currency and the stock market. KENYA OIL MERGER Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil expects the sale of a majority stake to Puma Energy by key shareholders to be completed in the next few months, its chairman and chief executive said on Tuesday. KENYA SCANDAL The chairman of a powerful committee in the Kenyan parliament on Tuesday demanded that Medical Services Minister Anyang' Nyong'o resign over a scandal involving payments by the state medical insurance fund to "phantom" hospitals.

NIGERIA BOURSE SCAM Nigeria's stock exchange was at the heart of a web of fraudulent accounting that saw share-price manipulation, insider trading and millions of dollars misspent on a yacht and Rolex watches, the regulator said. TANZANIA CONSTRUCTION German group HeidelbergCements's Tanzanian unit expects demand for cement in east Africa's second-biggest economy to rise this year.

UGANDA FARMING The United Nation's International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) will lend Uganda up to $80 million between 2013 and 2015 at low interest rates to boost agricultural production, IFAD's president said on Tuesday. UGANDA CURRENCY The Ugandan shilling weakened against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by demand for the U.S. currency from importers and concerns over mounting instability in Uganda's neighbour and trading partner South Sudan. MAURITIUS SUGAR Two Mauritius sugar producers plan to merge in a move that would create the largest sugar milling company on the Indian Ocean island and help them better cope with tougher trading conditions since the European Union cut guaranteed prices.

MALAWI The IMF will send letters to Malawi's donor nations telling them it approves the country's efforts to seek financing so that they can release funds to help prop up its rapidly dwindling foreign exchange reserves, Malawi's finance minister said on Tuesday. MALAWI T-BILL The weighted average yield on Botswana 3-month Treasury bills fell to 5.28 percent from 5.32 percent a month ago, the central bank said on Tuesday. SUDAN CONFLICT Rebels in Sudan's western Darfur region said on Tuesday they had seized control of a town from Sudanese government troops, part of their campaign to topple President Omar Hassan al-Bashir's government.

