The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
EVENTS:
KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day
Treasury bills worth 3 billion
shillings ($35.99 million).
GLOBAL MARKETS
Shares, gold and oil fell and the euro remained
pressured on Wednesday as Greece struggled to form
a government two days after an election,
heightening the risk that a hard-won bailout deal
could be scrapped.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude slipped towards $112 on Wednesday,
maintaining its downtrend for a sixth session, as
political uncertainty in the debt-laden euro zone
and rising oil stocks in the United States revived
worries about fuel demand.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's rand hit its worst level in
three-weeks on Tuesday, declining with investors'
appetite to take up risk while Europe looks
politically unstable. Soft domestic jobs numbers
added to the beating as they pointed to an
uncertain economic recovery.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks lost ground for a fourth
straight session on Tuesday, falling more than 1
percent, with platinum miners such as Anglo
American Platinum the hardest hit as the
euro zone's debt crisis continued to cloud
markets.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling could come under
pressure in the days ahead from demand for dollars
from oil importers, traders said after a flat
trading day on Tuesday for both the currency and
the stock market.
KENYA OIL MERGER
Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil expects
the sale of a majority stake to Puma Energy by key
shareholders to be completed in the next few
months, its chairman and chief executive said on
Tuesday.
KENYA SCANDAL
The chairman of a powerful committee in the Kenyan
parliament on Tuesday demanded that Medical
Services Minister Anyang' Nyong'o resign over a
scandal involving payments by the state medical
insurance fund to "phantom" hospitals.
NIGERIA BOURSE SCAM
Nigeria's stock exchange was at the heart of a web
of fraudulent accounting that saw share-price
manipulation, insider trading and millions of
dollars misspent on a yacht and Rolex watches, the
regulator said.
TANZANIA CONSTRUCTION
German group HeidelbergCements's
Tanzanian unit expects demand for cement in east
Africa's second-biggest economy to rise this year.
UGANDA FARMING
The United Nation's International Fund for
Agricultural Development (IFAD) will lend Uganda
up to $80 million between 2013 and 2015 at low
interest rates to boost agricultural production,
IFAD's president said on Tuesday.
UGANDA CURRENCY
The Ugandan shilling weakened against the
dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by demand for the
U.S. currency from importers and concerns over
mounting instability in Uganda's neighbour and
trading partner South Sudan.
MAURITIUS SUGAR
Two Mauritius sugar producers plan to merge in a
move that would create the largest sugar milling
company on the Indian Ocean island and help them
better cope with tougher trading conditions since
the European Union cut guaranteed prices.
MALAWI
The IMF will send letters to Malawi's donor
nations telling them it approves the country's
efforts to seek financing so that they can release
funds to help prop up its rapidly dwindling
foreign exchange reserves, Malawi's finance
minister said on Tuesday.
MALAWI T-BILL
The weighted average yield on Botswana 3-month
Treasury bills fell to 5.28 percent from 5.32
percent a month ago, the central bank said on
Tuesday.
SUDAN CONFLICT
Rebels in Sudan's western Darfur region said on
Tuesday they had seized control of a town from
Sudanese government troops, part of their campaign
to topple President Omar Hassan al-Bashir's
government.
($1 = 83.3500 Kenyan shillings)