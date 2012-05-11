The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
EVENTS:
KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to issue a statement
on the weekly foreign exchange reserve
.
ETHIOPIA - Last day of the 2012 World Economic
Forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares retreated on Friday, spooked by
JPMorgan's $2 billion loss from a failed
hedging strategy, with investors warily watching
political turmoil in the euro zone as they await
new Chinese data for clues on its growth outlook.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude dropped below $112 a barrel on Friday,
tracking losses in the euro amid a political
deadlock in Greece that has renewed worries about
the fate of the debt-laden euro zone and clouded
the outlook for global oil demand.
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Dollar inflows from Nigeria's state-owned energy
company are expected to strengthen the naira,
while traders in Ghana see a possible recovery
point for the cedi.
WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM
* Unilever aims to nearly double
its revenue in Africa in five years, a senior
executive said on Thursday, as it bets on rising
demand for everything from soap to soup on the
fast-growing continent.
* Tanzania expects its economy to grow by as much
as 7 percent this year, faster than 6.4 percent in
2011, its central bank governor said on Thursday,
as it faces fewer problems with power shortages.
* Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote said his
conglomerate needed to spend $7.5 billion over the
next four years to expand operations in a range of
sectors.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc , is focused on
strengthening its existing operations in Africa
and not immediate expansion into new markets on
the continent, the head of its international
businesses said on Thursday.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's rand eased against the dollar on
Thursday, recovering from oversold levels as risk
aversion subsided in the late afternoon, pulling
yields on government bonds lower.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks rose for the first time in
six sessions on Thursday, buoyed by encouraging
U.S. jobs data, with the Old Mutual
financial group leading the charge on the back of
a strong sales report.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling tumbled to a
three-month low against the dollar as falling
yields on government securities cut incentive for
investors to hold the currency, while Safaricom
helped shares break a three day losing
streak.
KENYA T-BILLS
The weighted average yield of Kenya's 91-day
Treasury bills tumbled 200 basis points
at auction this week to 11.381 percent, amid heavy
demand, the central bank said on Thursday.
ANGOLA OIL
Angola's government has provided information on
$27.2 billion of an accounting discrepancy in
public funds linked to state-owned oil firm
Sonangol but has yet to account for another $4.2
billion, the IMF said in a staff report published
on Thursday.
ANGOLA INFLATION
Angola's annual inflation slowed to 10.88 percent
year-on-year in April from 11.12 percent in March,
the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on
Thursday.
MALAWI T-BILLS
The yield on Malawi 3-month Treasury bills
rose to 9.8 percent from 8.0 percent a week ago,
the central bank said.
MAURITIUS T-BILLS
The weighted yield on Mauritius 273-day Treasury
bill fell to 3.71 percent at auction on Thursday
from 3.73 percent at the previous sale, the
central bank said.
ETHIOPIA INFLATION
Ethiopia's year-on-year inflation
fell for the second straight month to 29.8 percent
in April from 32.5 percent in March, thanks to a
drop in food prices, the statistics office said on
Thursday.
BOTSWANA COAL
Botswana will issue a tender this year for two,
300 MW coal-fired power plants to be built by
independent producers to meet rising demand in the
landlocked southern African country, a senior
government official said on Wednesday.
SOUTH SUDAN
South Sudan said on Thursday it was ready to
reopen negotiations "any time" on a range of
disputes with its northern neighbour Sudan after a
spasm of fighting, but Khartoum said there could
be no such talks unless the two sides settled
security issues.
