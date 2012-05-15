NAIROBI, May 15 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
EVENTS:
TANZANIA-Expecting April inflation data, year-on-year rate
fell for third straight month in March to 19 percent.
RWANDA-Expecting April inflation data, urban year-on-year rate
rose to 8.18 percent in March.
ZIMBABWE-Expecting April inflation data, rate slowed to 4.0 percent
in March.
BOTSWANA-April inflation data and 14-day Treasury bill auction
GLOBAL MARKETS
Shares and commodities fell again on Tuesday as investors sought
refuge from the political turmoil fuelling fears of Greece's exit
from the euro and threatening to undo progress made so far to solve
Europe's debt crisis.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures fell towards $111 on Tuesday as Greece's
political and economic turmoil deepened and worries that the
debt-laden country could leave the euro zone sparked a sell-off in
dollar-denominated commodities.
EMERGING MARKETS
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
* The South African rand fell 1.4 percent to a fresh four-month low
against the dollar on Monday on heavy selling triggered by fears
that Greece might exit the euro, while the yield on the 14-year
benchmark bond shot up ahead of auctions this week.
* Gold Fields , the world's fourth largest bullion producer,
led its peers sharply lower on Monday as the precious metal's spot
price fell to 4-1/2 month lows.
NIGERIA POLITICS
* Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is coming under pressure to
prosecute top officials implicated in a $6.8 billion fuel subsidy
fraud, but many of the suspects are allies he is unlikely to go
after if wants to keep his power base intact.
* FACTBOX on oil scam
NIGERIA MARKETS
* The Nigerian naira weakened against the U.S dollar on the
interbank market on Monday, as strong dollar demand for the local
currency from fuel importers held down the local unit.
* Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), a Lagos-based development
financier, is considering potential investments worth $3 billion
across sub-Saharan Africa over the next year, its chief executive
said on Monday.
MALI SECURITY
West Africa's 15-nation ECOWAS bloc threatened on Monday to impose
new sanctions on Mali's coup leaders and their allies, accusing them
of blocking a return to civilian rule and further destabilising the
divided nation.
KENYA MARKETS, FUEL PRICES
* The Kenyan shilling weakened against a globally stronger
dollar on Monday and traders said they expected increased liquidity
to weaken it further in coming days, while stocks rose for a third
straight session.
* Kenya's energy regulator raised petrol and kerosene prices, but
reduced the price of diesel, and said fuel prices could fall next
month on a downward trend in the price of crude internationally as
well as a stable currency.
* Kenya's Athi River Q1 pretax profit up 17 percent.
GHANA MARKETS
* The Ghana cedi currency fell against the dollar on Monday
on strong demand for the greenback by importers, a trader said on
Monday.
* Ghana 91-day bill yield rises to 15.61 percent.
TANZANIA TRADE
Tanzania's current account deficit widened by 113.9 percent in the
year to January, mostly due to a surge in oil imports for thermal
power generation in east Africa's second-largest economy, its
central bank said on Monday.
ZAMBIA ECONOMY
Zambia's government will target annual economic growth of 8 percent
over the next five years and wants to stabilise inflation around 5
percent in the medium term, Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda
said on Monday.
MAURITIUS RESULTS
Mauritius' NMH H1 pretax profit down 2.2 percent.
Mauritius' MCB nine-month pretax profit falls 9 percent.
MALAWI IMF
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team will visit Malawi next
week to start thrashing out a support package for the impoverished
southern African country, the head of the Fund's Africa department
said on Monday.
