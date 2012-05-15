NAIROBI, May 15 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: TANZANIA-Expecting April inflation data, year-on-year rate

fell for third straight month in March to 19 percent. RWANDA-Expecting April inflation data, urban year-on-year rate

rose to 8.18 percent in March. ZIMBABWE-Expecting April inflation data, rate slowed to 4.0 percent in March. BOTSWANA-April inflation data and 14-day Treasury bill auction GLOBAL MARKETS Shares and commodities fell again on Tuesday as investors sought refuge from the political turmoil fuelling fears of Greece's exit from the euro and threatening to undo progress made so far to solve Europe's debt crisis. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures fell towards $111 on Tuesday as Greece's political and economic turmoil deepened and worries that the debt-laden country could leave the euro zone sparked a sell-off in dollar-denominated commodities. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For African fixed income auctions this week, click on

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS * The South African rand fell 1.4 percent to a fresh four-month low against the dollar on Monday on heavy selling triggered by fears that Greece might exit the euro, while the yield on the 14-year benchmark bond shot up ahead of auctions this week. * Gold Fields , the world's fourth largest bullion producer, led its peers sharply lower on Monday as the precious metal's spot price fell to 4-1/2 month lows. NIGERIA POLITICS * Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is coming under pressure to prosecute top officials implicated in a $6.8 billion fuel subsidy fraud, but many of the suspects are allies he is unlikely to go after if wants to keep his power base intact. * FACTBOX on oil scam NIGERIA MARKETS * The Nigerian naira weakened against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Monday, as strong dollar demand for the local currency from fuel importers held down the local unit. * Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), a Lagos-based development financier, is considering potential investments worth $3 billion across sub-Saharan Africa over the next year, its chief executive said on Monday. MALI SECURITY West Africa's 15-nation ECOWAS bloc threatened on Monday to impose new sanctions on Mali's coup leaders and their allies, accusing them of blocking a return to civilian rule and further destabilising the divided nation. KENYA MARKETS, FUEL PRICES * The Kenyan shilling weakened against a globally stronger dollar on Monday and traders said they expected increased liquidity to weaken it further in coming days, while stocks rose for a third straight session. * Kenya's energy regulator raised petrol and kerosene prices, but reduced the price of diesel, and said fuel prices could fall next month on a downward trend in the price of crude internationally as well as a stable currency. * Kenya's Athi River Q1 pretax profit up 17 percent. GHANA MARKETS * The Ghana cedi currency fell against the dollar on Monday on strong demand for the greenback by importers, a trader said on Monday. * Ghana 91-day bill yield rises to 15.61 percent. TANZANIA TRADE Tanzania's current account deficit widened by 113.9 percent in the year to January, mostly due to a surge in oil imports for thermal power generation in east Africa's second-largest economy, its central bank said on Monday. ZAMBIA ECONOMY Zambia's government will target annual economic growth of 8 percent over the next five years and wants to stabilise inflation around 5 percent in the medium term, Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda said on Monday. MAURITIUS RESULTS Mauritius' NMH H1 pretax profit down 2.2 percent.

Mauritius' MCB nine-month pretax profit falls 9 percent.

MALAWI IMF An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team will visit Malawi next week to start thrashing out a support package for the impoverished southern African country, the head of the Fund's Africa department said on Monday.

