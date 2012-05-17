NAIROBI, May 17 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA-The central bank offers 2 billion shillings of 91-day Treasury bills at auction. ZAMBIA-Auction of 91, 182, 273, 364-day Treasury bills. MAURITIUS-Bank of Mauritius to offer 400 million rupees of 182-day Treasury bills at auction. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares on Thursday recovered a bit of the ground lost in the previous day's sell-off, but investors found no reason to bet on risk amid deepening turmoil in Greece and fears of contagion to other stressed euro zone economies. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped to a near four-month low on Thursday as investors shunned riskier assets following turmoil in Greece and the euro zone while oil supply could rise as G8 countries may tap emergency reserves ahead of sanctions on Iran in July.

EAST AFRICA OIL Western companies announced finds of huge additional quantities of gas off the coast of Mozambique and Tanzania, cementing the future of east Africa as a major new supplier exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) to energy-hungry Asia. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For African fixed income auctions this week, click on

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS * South Africa's rand plumbed five month lows against the dollar on heightened global risk aversion on Wednesday before staging a recovery in late afternoon trade. * South African stocks rose for the first day in three sessions on Wednesday, gaining 1 percent as luxury goods maker Richemont

surged after beating expectations with its full-year profit. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigerian naira falls to 2-month low on dollar demand.

* Nigeria to sell 126 bln naira in treasury bills. * Nigeria's forex reserves rise to 21-mth high. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling fell on Wednesday, driven lower by a broad-based investor exodus from riskier assets but paring losses after the central bank sold dollars directly to commercial banks for a second day and mopped up liquidity. * Rising total interest income buoyed Barclays Bank of Kenya's

profit defying high interest rates and inflation to beat market expectations. * Kenya's 182-day yield falls to 12.078 percent on heavy demand.

UGANDA MARKETS * Uganda's 91-day paper yield inches up to 18.7 percent.

* Uganda's planned investment more than tripled in the first quarter of this year from the preceding three months, buoyed by increasing interest in the country's energy sector, a state agency said on Wednesday. TANZANIA GOLD, BONDS * Tanzania's gold production rose to 40.4 tonnes in 2011 from 35.6 tonnes a year ago after mining companies invested in higher output due to cash in on the rising price of the precious metal, its central bank said on Tuesday. * Tanzanian 5-year Treasury bond yield at 14.9 percent.

GHANA MARKETS Ghana's cedi remained flat against the dollar on Wednesday as a lack of dollar sellers brought activity in the interbank market to a near standstill, traders said. MALAWI INFLATION Malawi raised its 2012 inflation forecast on Wednesday to 15 percent from a previously projected 6 percent due to the effects of a sharp currency devaluation last week. MOZAMBIQUE BILLS Mozambique 3-month Treasury-bill yield falls to 4.4 percent.

