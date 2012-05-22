The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: NIGERIA - Interest rate decision MALAWI - Inflation rate for April RWANDA - Finance ministry event on donor budget support SOUTH AFRICA - Bond auction. Treasury has offered 2.1 billion rand spread between the 2017, 2021 and 2041 bonds for sale. GLOBAL MARKETS Markets extended gains on Tuesday with investors hunting for bargains after prices reclaimed some ground off 2012 lows, as hopes grew that Europe would embark on fresh action to tackle its debt crisis while promoting growth. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady near $109 on Tuesday, awaiting the results of two meetings to tackle Europe's debt crisis and Iran's nuclear programme and which are likely to determine the future of global oil demand and supply. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand strengthened from last week's 5-month lows against the dollar on Monday while government bonds edged higher and yields dipped in a market expecting a dovish monetary policy statement later in the week. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Monday to hit a four-month low, dragged down by importer orders for the greenback, while stocks extended gains into a second week. SOUTH AFRICA STRIKE/UTILITIES * South Africa's municipal workers kicked off annual wage negotiations on Monday with a demand for increases nearly three times the inflation rate, warning of a repeat of strikes that have crippled public services in recent years.

* South African power utility Eskom said on Monday that available spare supply on its electricity network had fallen to 2 percent of total capacity as temperatures fell with the onset of the southern hemisphere winter. NIGERIA RATES The Central Bank of Nigeria is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 12 percent for the fourth time on Tuesday, as it considers the effects of rising inflation and a weaker naira, analysts polled by Reuters said. IVORY COAST COCOA * Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,126,000 tonnes by May 20, exporters estimated on Monday, ecompared with 1,103,169 tonnes in the same period of the previous season. * Abundant rains and sunshine that spread last week across most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa regions will ensure larger volumes of good quality beans in the coming weeks, farmers and analysts said on Monday. SUDAN FOREX Sudanese foreign exchange bureaux started trading Sudanese pounds at a devalued rate on Monday as part of an effort by officials to curb illegal trade and stabilise the currency NIGERIA VIOLENCE A man armed with grenades and several rounds of ammunition was stopped as he tried to enter a government building in the capital Abuja where two ministers were giving a news conference on Monday, a government security officer said.

MALI VIOLENCE Mali's caretaker president Dioncounda Traore was beaten up and hospitalised after hundreds of protesters stormed his palace on Monday to demand his resignation, officials and protesters said.

CONGO VIOLENCE Twenty five mutineers loyal to a renegade general have been killed in clashes with the army in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the government said on Monday. DROGBA FOOTBALL Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba is leaving Chelsea after playing a leading role in their Champion League triumph, according to a report to be published in French magazine France Football on Tuesday.

