(Refiles with correct date) The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: SOUTH AFRICA - Inflation-linked bond auction and Weekly Treasury bill auction KENYA - Weekly Forex reserve table MAURITIUS - T-bill auction GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell to their lowest levels of the year on Friday as early bargain hunting gave way to worries about Europe's raging debt crisis and weak global growth. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures held steady at $106 a barrel on Friday, with the impact of slowing global economic growth partially tempered by potential supply disruptions in the Middle East.

SOUTH AFRICA RATES South Africa's central bank left its repo rate steady as expected on Thursday, sounding a warning about the effects of a bleak global outlook on the fragile domestic economy but saying inflation was likely to moderate. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling halted its losing streak to close steady against the dollar on Thursday, but traders expected it to remain under pressure in coming days, while stocks were dragged down by dips in Safaricom and Kenya Airways shares.

* The Kenyan shilling is seen under pressure due to yields on government securities tumbling into single digits and importers buying dollars on fears that the local currency will depreciate further. NIGERIA OIL/CBANK * A new draft of Nigeria's long delayed oil bill, whose passage is needed to unblock billions of dollars of stalled investment into exploration and production, will be finalised this week, sources close to the matter said. * Nigeria's weakening growth outlook is making it difficult for the central bank to raise interest rates, the country's deputy central bank governor said, after the bank held rates for the fourth time in a row this week. ANGOLA RATES Angola's central bank has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 10.25 percent for the fourth straight month, the bank said after a meeting of its monetary policy committee on Thursday. WEST AFRICA GROWTH A robust growth forecast for the West African Economic and Monetary Union will likely be dampened by new political turmoil in the region despite a post-war revival in Ivory Coast, a top IMF official said. UGANDA TELECOMS Uganda has returned a majority stake in Uganda Telecom to its Libyan shareholders after seizing it early last year as part of sanctions on former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. GHANA REFINERY Ghana's only oil refinery has secured some $900 million in financing from banks BNP Pariba and Standard Chartered to help it clear its debt backlog and purchase crude oil supplies, its manager said

