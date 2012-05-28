NAIROBI, May 28 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius sells 91-day Treasury bills worth 300 million rupees. *ARUSHA, Tanzania - First day of the African Development Bank's annual meetings, to run until June 1. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro edged up from lows on Monday as opinion polls showing a lead for Greece's pro-bailout camps helped ease risk aversion and calm fears of a disorderly exit by Athens from the single currency.

WORLD OIL PRICES Brent oil edged above $107 per barrel on Monday as polls showing support for a pro-bailout government in Greece calmed fears of a euro zone exit hitting demand while the lack of progress in talks over Iran's nuclear programme spurred supply worries. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA DEBT Foreign investors are abandoning Kenya in search of higher returns in markets such as Uganda as yields in east Africa's largest economy tumble into single digits. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS Uncertainty over the future of the euro zone returned to push the South African rand down against the dollar on Friday, a day after a widely expected central bank decision to keep domestic rates on hold.

NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira strengthened marginally against the U.S dollar on the inter bank market on Friday, after the central bank and France Total sold dollars to some lenders, boosting support for the local currency.

Also, interbank lending rates tumbled this week to an average of 10.41 percent, compared with 14.66 percent last week, after large cash flows from budgetary allocations to government agencies boosted liquidity in the market, traders said on Friday. NIGERIA SECURITY The U.S. State Department is debating the wisdom of designating the Nigerian militant group Boko Haram a "foreign terrorist organization" despite entreaties from lawmakers and the Justice Department to do so.

KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares fell on Friday, led lower by an almost 10 percent fall in retailer Uchumi after recent strong gains, while the shilling edged down against the dollar.

The shilling closed trade at 85.30/50 per dollar, a tad weaker than Thursday's close of 85.25/45, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index shed 33 points in the session to close at 3,634.85 points. KENYA SECURITY Suspected grenade attacks at a hotel and a refugee camp in northeastern Kenya wounded at least five people on Saturday, police said, days after a similar strike in the same region. ZANZIBAR PROTEST Hundreds of supporters of a separatist Islamist group set fire to two churches and clashed with police during protests in Zanzibar over the weekend against the arrest of senior members of the movement, police and witnesses said. RWANDA TELECOMS India's Bharti Airtel said on Sunday it would roll out 3G services in Rwanda in the next quarter and reiterated plans to invest $100 million in the central African country. ZIMBABWE MINERAL EXPORTS Zimbabwe's central bank has ordered the country's banks to stop processing mineral exports by Impala Platinum's local unit, which it accuses of failing to comply with an order to bank locally, a state newspaper said on Friday. LESOTHO ELECTIONS Voters in the highland African kingdom of Lesotho went to the polls on Saturday in a wide-open election that analysts say could end without a clear result, as happened in 1998 when South Africa had to send in troops to quell unrest. NAMIBIA URANIUM Canada's Forsys Metals Corp says it may be able to boost its uranium reserves in Namibia by 30 percent as it consolidates its two projects in the southern African nation into one mine development.

