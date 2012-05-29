NAIROBI, May 29 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
NIGERIA - President Goodluck Jonathan gives democracy day speech.
ZAMBIA - Central bank interest rate decision due this week.
BOTSWANA - Treasury bill auction.
TANZANIA - Second day of the African Development Bank's annual meetings.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged higher but the euro eased on Tuesday, as a relief rally
from last week's heavy selling proved short-lived, with a surge in Spanish
borrowing costs adding to simmering worries about Europe's debt
restructuring challenges.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude steadied at around $107 per barrel on Tuesday as investors
weighed potential Middle East supply disruptions against a deepening debt
crisis in the euro zone that is clouding the outlook for global fuel demand.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For African fixed income auctions this week, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand climbed 1.5 percent against the dollar and bonds edged
down on Monday on renewed hope for a solution to Greece's problems, but the
currency later gave up some gains in thin trade as U.S. markets were closed.
* South African stocks ended slightly higher on Monday as platinum mining
stocks including Anglo American Platinum reclaimed lost ground
after taking a beating for months.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira strengthened marginally against the U.S dollar
on the inter bank market on Friday, after the central bank and France Total
sold dollars to some lenders, boosting support for the local currency.
KENYA SECURITY
An explosion tore through a shopping complex in Nairobi's business district
during Monday's lunch hour, wounding more than 30 people, an d police said
they were investigating whether it was a bomb attack.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling fell as much as 0.3 percent against the dollar on
Monday when the unsettling effects of a blast in central Nairobi added to
end-month importer demand for dollars, traders said.
GHANA MARKETS
* The benchmark GSE Composite index slips further as investors
shift from stocks to fixed income securities as a result of rising interest
rates, traders say.
* Ghana's cedi was steady in light trade on the interbank market on Monday,
traders and brokers said, after the currency slumped to fresh record lows
against the dollar last week.
* Ghana 91-day Treasury bill yield spikes beyond 19 percent.
UGANDA MARKETS
The Ugandan shilling closed unchanged against the dollar in thin
trading on Monday as investors awaited the release of May inflation data for
clues on a central bank interest rate decision due on Friday.
ANGOLA OIL
Angola's crude oil exports are set to fall 6.5 percent in July from June, a
final loading schedule showed on Monday, reflecting the impact of oilfield
maintenance on supplies from Africa's second-largest producer.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on