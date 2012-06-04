NAIROBI, June 4 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares dived on Monday, pushing the broad Tokyo market to a 28-year low, on fears of a nightmare scenario of euro-zone breakup, U.S. economic relapse and a sharp slowdown in China.

WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude prices fell below $98 a barrel to a 16-month low on Monday, pressured by fears of a global economic slowdown following weak U.S. and Chinese economic data. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA DEBT Domestic investors will be the main buyers of Kenyan and Nigerian debt at Treasury bill auctions next week as foreigners are deterred by falling yields and turmoil in the euro zone. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand plunged to a three year low against the dollar on Friday as weak U.S. jobs data intensified fears of a global economic slump and sent investors scurrying away from risky emerging market assets.

Also, stocks fell slightly on Friday as investors sold off shares in fixed-line operator Telkom after the government said it would not back its partnership with South Korean KT Corp

. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's interbank lending rates climbed by around 3.84 percentage points on the average this week to 14.25 percent, compared with 10.41 percent the previous week, as the central bank aggressively mopped up liquidity to curb inflation.

Also, Nigeria plans to issue 137.97 billion naira ($862.58 million) in treasury bills ranging from 3-month to 1-year maturities at its regular bi-monthly debt auction on June 7, the central bank said on Friday. NIGERIA FUEL Nigeria faces fuel shortages as a crackdown on fraud and the government's lack of funds to pay for subsidies has prompted private firms to halt imports, which could trigger unrest and harm the country's faltering economic expansion. NIGERIA SECURITY A suicide bomber drove a car full of explosives into a church in northern Nigeria on Sunday, killing 12 people in the latest deadly attack on Christian worshippers, witnesses said. NIGERIA CRASH A passenger plane crashed into a densely populated part of Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, on Sunday, killing all 147 people on board, the airline said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling fell past 87 to the dollar early on Thursday on panic buying of a globally strong greenback, prompting the central bank to step in with U.S. currency supplies, traders said.

Markets were closed on Friday for a national holiday and resume trading on Monday. KENYA RESERVES Kenya's central bank said its official usable foreign exchange reserves fell to $4.425 billion last week from $4.549 billion the previous week. AFRICA CURRENCIES Africa's domestic capital markets should get a boost from a deal signed by the World Bank's International Finance Corporation and the African Development Bank to enter into African local currency swap transactions, the lenders said on Friday. UGANDA ECONOMY Uganda's central bank cut its key lending rate by 100 basis points to 20 percent on Friday, citing a steady easing of price pressures, and said further cuts would be needed to spur private credit growth and boost output. GHANA MARKETS The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 20.6819 percent at a June 1 auction from 19.36 percent at the last auction. IVORY COAST ECONOMY Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara expects his West African country's economic growth to average 10 percent per year from 2013 to 2015, substantially above current estimates, according to a text of a speech. MALAWI AID Britain on Friday released 33 million pounds ($51 million) to Malawi to help new President Joyce Banda rebuild an economy left reeling after her predecessor soured ties with donors whose aid had propped up the budget.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on