NAIROBI, June 8 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to publish the Weekly Forex reserve

table. MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 273-day Treasury bills worth a total 500 million rupees ($16.72 million). GLOBAL ECONOMY China delivered a surprise interest rate cut on Thursday to combat faltering growth, underlining concern among policymakers worldwide that the euro area's deepening crisis is threatening the health of the global economy.

GLOBAL MARKETS Commodities from oil to copper and Asian shares tumbled on Friday, while risk aversion lifted the dollar, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed investors looking for a clear signal of further U.S. monetary stimulus. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude prices fell below $99 on Friday, pressured by uncertainty about the fragile economic recovery in top oil consumer the United States after its central bank chief offered few clues about more stimulus measures.

EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA MONEY The seeds of prosperity for some rural Africans may lie in a crop that has sustained them with calories for centuries but has generated virtually no wealth for their poor countries. AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS Africa's rand climbed as much as 1.2 percent against the dollar on Thursday before giving up all the gains in see-saw trading as dented prospects of policy easing in the U.S. negated the lift that China's rate cut had given commodity currencies.

South African stocks ended firmer on Thursday as investors took solace in improved global sentiment but gold shares refused to be consoled, choosing instead to follow spot prices lower. [ZAR/ NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian stocks extend losses, falling close to its psychological 21,000 level on Thursday, after languishing at a 6-week low this week on local funds switching to bonds for higher yields, and offshore investors selling off their naira positions. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling gained nearly 1 percent against the dollar on Thursday as banks cut their long dollar positions, while shares notched up modest gains as investors regrouped following a two-day slide.

KENYA 91-DAY TREASURY BILLS The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bills

rose to 9.801 percent at an undersubscribed auction on Thursday, from 9.336 percent last week, the central bank said. KENYA AIRWAYS RIGHTS ISSUE Kenya Airways raised 14.5 billion shillings ($171.5 million) from a $250 million rights issue that received a subscription rate of 70.06 percent, it said in a statement seen by Reuters on Thursday. KENYA'S NATIONAL BANK NEW CEO National Bank of Kenya has appointed Munir Ahmed to replace long-serving Managing Director Reuben Marambii, whose contract ends in December, it said on Thursday. GHANA 5-YEAR BOND The Bank of Ghana said on Thursday its 200 million cedi ($106 million) 5-year bond auction was oversubscribed, with 232.3 million cedis worth of bids accepted at an average yield of 26 percent. UGANDA Uganda's government is considering borrowing about $400 million from the country's sole statutory pension fund to finance the construction of roads, the president said on Thursday. SUDAN TALKS Sudan and South Sudan broke off security talks on Thursday after failing to agree on a demilitarised zone along their disputed border to help prevent them slipping into outright warfare.

