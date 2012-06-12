NAIROBI, June 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday .
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius' governor holds news conference, a day after the
Monetary Policy Committee held the Indian Ocean island's repo rate at 4.9
percent.
*THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The International Criminal Court holds a status
conference on the cases against Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya's former finance minister
and presidential hopeful, and head of the civil service, Francis Muthaura, two
of four Kenyans the court has accused of being behind the violence which erupted
after elections in December 2007.
*JUBA - Kenya's CFC Stanbic bank, the main business of CFC Holdings ,
starts its operations in South Sudan.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian markets reversed the previous day's hefty gains on Tuesday, investors far
from convinced that the bailout for debt-stricken Spanish banks will halt
Europe's spreading debt crisis.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude inched towards its lowest so far this year on Tuesday, slipping
below $97 on concerns the euro zone debt crisis will worsen and hurt the global
economy, threatening growth in oil demand.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand and long-dated bonds ended weaker on Monday, undoing earlier
gains as initial cheer over expected inflows from inclusion in a prominent bond
index and a bailout for Spain's banks faded by the afternoon session.
Stocks closed marginally lower after failing to hold on to early gains as
hope from the Spain bank rescue rally wore off with investors fretting over the
$125 billion deal.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira weakened against the U.S. dollar on both the interbank
market and at central bank's bi-weekly auction on Monday, owing to strong demand
for the dollar, with Addax oil selling $7 million to boost supply, dealers
said.
NIGERIA CEMENT
Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote commissioned an expansion of his Obajana
cement plant on Monday that raised its capacity to 10.25 million tonnes a year,
creating what he called a "powerhouse of cement" in Africa and the world.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers attacked several villages in the remote
northern Nigerian state of Zamfara on Monday, killing at least 27 people, police
and hospital officials said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling slipped against the dollar on Monday on demand for
greenbacks from oil sector importers taking advantage of last weeks gains, while
stocks edged up on meagre gains on most firms.
At close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.10/30 per
dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 84.80/85.00, while the Nairobi Securities
Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index inched up 0.5 percent to close at
3,657.01 points.
EAST AFRICA BUDGETS
Tanzania's government is expected to borrow heavily to pay for infrastructure
project to drive its economy, but critics say this could worsen the country's
national debt.
In neighbouring Uganda, the government will allocate more funds to energy,
transport and education in its budget for the 2012/13 (July-June) fiscal year in
a bid to return the east African nation on its recent economic growth
trajectory.
MAURITIUS RATE
Mauritius left its key repo rate unchanged at 4.90 percent on
Monday, in line with market expectation, but the central bank said a
deteriorating global economic outlook threatened the island's export sector.
GHANA MARKETS
Shares in Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited rose on Monday as investors
bet on strong annual earnings, helping the GSE composite index snap a recent
losing streak, traders said.
Guinness Ghana rose 0.09 cedis, or 4.5 percent, to 2.06 cedis ($1.36) on
5,000 shares traded, leading the GSE Composite index higher 4.15 points, or 0.40
percent, to 1,022.99 points.
GHANA RATE
Ghana's central bank could hike its key lending rate by another 100 basis points
to 15.5 percent this week in a pre-emptive move against mounting inflationary
pressures and the depreciation of the West African nation's cedi currency,
analysts said.
WEST AFRICA CENTRAL BANK RATE
The Central Bank of West African states on Monday cut its key lending rate by 25
basis points to 3 percent on adverse international environment weighing on the
region's growth, the bank said in a statement.
GUINEA IRON ORE MINING
Guinea has launched operations at its first iron mine, a joint venture between
Africa-focused miner Bellzone , the China International Fund (CIF) and
the government of Guinea, with estimated reserves of 40 million tonnes of ore.
MOZAMBIQUE EXPLORATION
U.S. firm Anadarko Petroleum Corp announced a further major gas find off
the coast of Mozambique on Monday, raising the stakes in the bid war for
London-listed partner, Cove Energy .
