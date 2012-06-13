NAIROBI, June 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
EVENTS:
*NAMIBIA - Namibia to release inflation data for May anytime from Wednesday. The
consumer inflation the rate slowed to 6.4 percent year-on-year in April from 6.9
percent in March.
*GHANA - Ghana to release its inflation data for May anytime from Wednesday. Its
annual inflation broke above 9 percent in April for the first time in a year, with
analysts predicting price rises in double digits again and further policy
tightening.
*MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to auction a three-year Treasury note worth 1.5
billion rupees, with an interest rate of 4.9 percent per annum.
*KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 2 billion
shillings.
*TANZANIA - Bank of Tanzania auctions a two-year Treasury bond worth 30 billion
shillings.
*UGANDA - Bank of Uganda auctions Treasury bills worth 120 billion shillings.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares trimmed earlier gains in choppy trade on Wednesday, with worries over
contagion from Spain's banking sector heightening after the country's bond yields
hit record peaks.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude slipped below $97 on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting of producer group
OPEC this week, and as uncertainty over Europe's ability to tackle its debt crisis
intensified fears of a slowdown in oil demand growth.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks edged higher on Tuesday, with shares in Avusa
providing the highlight as they leapt almost 9 percent after the media group
received a $134 million offer.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria naira weakened to a 22-week low against the U.S. dollar on the
interbank on Tuesday, following strong demand for the greenback that the central
bank could not meet at its foreign exchange auction the previous day, traders said.
NIGERIA CAPITAL MARKETS REGULATOR
The board of Nigeria's stock exchange regulator has ordered its director general,
seen as a reformer hired to clean up capital markets after a crisis brought them
close to collapse, to take compulsory leave, pending an inquiry into its financial
affairs.
NIGERIA PETROLEUM
Nigeria aims boost its oil output capacity by a quarter to 4 million barrels per day
by 2020 as Africa's top producer seeks to overhaul a sector plagued by corruption
and theft, a top executive at state-oil firm NNPC said on Tuesday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling fell against the dollar for a second straight session on
Tuesday to close at 85.40/60 per dollar, 0.4 percent weaker than
Monday's close of 85.10/30.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index rose for a
second session, by 0.4 percent to 3,670.18 points.
Also, traders said the central bank would offer a new 10-year Treasury bond
at the auction this month, this month after yields on the short-end
tumbled, allowing it to start issuing longer-dated bonds.
KENYA SECURITY
A top German terrorism suspect, who was being hunted by Kenyan police following a
blast in the capital Nairobi last month, has been arrested in neighbouring Tanzania,
police said on Tuesday.
UGANDA ECONOMY
Uganda must move up the value chain in agricultural production, create more jobs
outside farming and tame double-digit inflation to get its economy back on a
vigorous growth path, a World Bank official told Reuters on Tuesday.
TANZANIA NATURAL GAS
The largest gas producer in Tanzania - PanAfrican Energy, a unit of Toronto-listed
Orca Exploration - said it refuses to pay $33 million that the government
says is a legal obligation, in a dispute that could disrupt the country's gas
supplies.
MAURITIUS ECONOMY
Mauritius may have reached the end of its monetary easing cycle and further cuts to
the repo rate would only be possible if inflation fell below the
benchmark rate, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.
IVORY COAST SECURITY
Authorities in Ivory Coast have discovered and prevented a plot to overthrow the
government organised by exiled military officers and a close advisor to former
President Laurent Gbagbo, the interior minister said late on Tuesday.
MOZAMBIQUE RATE
Mozambique's central bank cut its key lending rate by 100 basis points to 12.5
percent on Tuesday, saying it was in line with meeting the southern African
country's inflation and economic targets for this year.
MALAWI BUDGET
Malawi's budget deficit ballooned to a record 7.3 percent of GDP in the 2011/12
financial year, way above an IMF-approved target of 1.5 percent, due to a sharp
economic slowdown, Finance Minister Ken Lipenga said on Tuesday.
ZAMBIA ECONOMY
Zambia's economy will benefit from increased construction and tourism from firms
ramping up production and a potential rebound in copper prices if China's economy
stages a recovery and demand picks up, a Reuters poll suggested on Tuesday.
