NAIROBI, June 14 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*EAST AFRICA - Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda unveil their 2012/13
(July-June) fiscal budgets.
*KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 2
billion shillings.
*KENYA - Energy Regulatory Commission issues its monthly fuel price
review, which stays in force for a month from on every 15th day of the
month.
*KENYA - Kenya Airways releases its full year earnings
results. In January, the airline issued a profit warning for its full
year ending March 2012, saying it saw a 25 percent fall in earnings.
*ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions Treasury bills of various maturities.
*MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 273-day Treasury bills worth a
total 400 million rupees.
*KENYA - Kenya Power and World Bank sign power distribution
contracts worth about 1.1 billion shillings.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slipped on Thursday as weak U.S. retail sales data raised
concerns about sluggish economic growth, while an Italian debt auction
later will test market confidence in whether Rome can avoid becoming the
next victim of the euro zone crisis.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held above $97 on Thursday, trading in a narrow range with
investors reluctant to take positions ahead of the outcome of a meeting
of producer group OPEC and Greek elections.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
Yields on South African government bonds were down as bonds benefited
from soft retail data on Wednesday with the three-year bond yield
hitting a fresh record low.
Also, shares rose slightly on Wednesday with investors returning to
major platinum miner Impala Platinum , seen as relatively cheap
after being beaten down for weeks due to the fall in the spot price of
the precious metal.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigerian naira eased further against the U.S. dollar on the
interbank on Wednesday despite the central bank's direct intervention to
calm the market and an increase in supply of the greenback at its
bi-weekly foreign exchange auction.
NIGERIA DANGOTE LONDON LISTING
Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote is aiming for a valuation of up to
$40 billion for his cement company at its London listing next year,
several times that of top global rival Lafarge.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling rose on Wednesday, helped by central bank
moves to tighten supply as banks trimmed long dollar positions, while
stocks were little changed.
It closed at 85.20/30 per dollar, a 0.3 percent gain from Tuesday's
close of 85.40/60, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE20
Share Index was barely changed from Tuesday's level, adding
0.02 percent to 3,670.75 points.
KENYA EXPLORATION
Kenya has invited investors to bid for the exploration and development
of two coal blocks in the country's eastern region, the energy ministry
said on Wednesday, as it pushes to diversify energy sources to meet
growing demand for power.
GHANA LENDING RATE
The Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced on
Wednesday a decision to raise the prime interest rate by 50 basis points
to 15 percent, the third rate hike this year as it seeks to fend off
mounting inflation and stabilize the local cedi currency.
BOTSWANA LENDING RATE
Botswana's central bank left its main lending rate unchanged at 9.5
percent on Wednesday hoping to achieve its inflation target in the
medium term.
AFRICA AIRLINE
EasyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou moved a step closer to
setting up a new Africa-focused airline, Fastjet, after a British
investment group he is part of bought Lonrho's African aviation
business.
ANGOLA, PORTUGAL INVESTMENT
Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos has reached an agreement to buy a
further 10.96 percent of Portugal's leading pay-TV and Internet provider
Zon Multimedia , from state owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos,
Zon said on Wednesday.
