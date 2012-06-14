NAIROBI, June 14 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *EAST AFRICA - Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda unveil their 2012/13 (July-June) fiscal budgets. *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 2 billion shillings. *KENYA - Energy Regulatory Commission issues its monthly fuel price review, which stays in force for a month from on every 15th day of the month. *KENYA - Kenya Airways releases its full year earnings results. In January, the airline issued a profit warning for its full year ending March 2012, saying it saw a 25 percent fall in earnings. *ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions Treasury bills of various maturities. *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 273-day Treasury bills worth a total 400 million rupees. *KENYA - Kenya Power and World Bank sign power distribution contracts worth about 1.1 billion shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares slipped on Thursday as weak U.S. retail sales data raised concerns about sluggish economic growth, while an Italian debt auction later will test market confidence in whether Rome can avoid becoming the next victim of the euro zone crisis. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held above $97 on Thursday, trading in a narrow range with investors reluctant to take positions ahead of the outcome of a meeting of producer group OPEC and Greek elections. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS Yields on South African government bonds were down as bonds benefited from soft retail data on Wednesday with the three-year bond yield hitting a fresh record low.

Also, shares rose slightly on Wednesday with investors returning to major platinum miner Impala Platinum , seen as relatively cheap after being beaten down for weeks due to the fall in the spot price of the precious metal. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian naira eased further against the U.S. dollar on the interbank on Wednesday despite the central bank's direct intervention to calm the market and an increase in supply of the greenback at its bi-weekly foreign exchange auction. NIGERIA DANGOTE LONDON LISTING Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote is aiming for a valuation of up to $40 billion for his cement company at its London listing next year, several times that of top global rival Lafarge. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling rose on Wednesday, helped by central bank moves to tighten supply as banks trimmed long dollar positions, while stocks were little changed.

It closed at 85.20/30 per dollar, a 0.3 percent gain from Tuesday's close of 85.40/60, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE20 Share Index was barely changed from Tuesday's level, adding 0.02 percent to 3,670.75 points. KENYA EXPLORATION Kenya has invited investors to bid for the exploration and development of two coal blocks in the country's eastern region, the energy ministry said on Wednesday, as it pushes to diversify energy sources to meet growing demand for power. GHANA LENDING RATE The Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced on Wednesday a decision to raise the prime interest rate by 50 basis points to 15 percent, the third rate hike this year as it seeks to fend off mounting inflation and stabilize the local cedi currency.

BOTSWANA LENDING RATE Botswana's central bank left its main lending rate unchanged at 9.5 percent on Wednesday hoping to achieve its inflation target in the medium term. AFRICA AIRLINE EasyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou moved a step closer to setting up a new Africa-focused airline, Fastjet, after a British investment group he is part of bought Lonrho's African aviation business. ANGOLA, PORTUGAL INVESTMENT Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos has reached an agreement to buy a further 10.96 percent of Portugal's leading pay-TV and Internet provider Zon Multimedia , from state owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos, Zon said on Wednesday.

