NAIROBI, June 15 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *Botswana, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zimbabwe release their inflation data for May. *MAURITIUS - Central Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury bills worth 500 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares edged up on Friday and the euro held firm as nervous investors took comfort from plans for coordinated action by major central banks to stabilise markets if Sunday's election in Greece results in turmoil.

WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures rose towards $98 on Friday, extending gains after producer group OPEC agreed to keep its output target unchanged for the second half of the year, although the uncertainty surrounding Europe's debt crisis capped further gains. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African government bonds ended firmer on Thursday, reversing earlier weakness with the market relieved after a smaller-than-expected switch auction and as global risk aversion abated and the rand came off its worst levels in the afternoon.

South African shares closed 0.7 percent lower on Thursday, tracking a downbeat mood in global markets, and looked set to remain volatile with global investors keeping their money in less risky assets. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria plans to sell 83.91 billion naira ($515.26 million) worth of sovereign bonds ranging between 5 and 10 years at its regular auction on June 27, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Thursday.

NIGERIA FUEL SUBSIDY Nigeria's finance minister said on Thursday she had ordered a slow down to fuel subsidy payments to allow verification that they are for genuine deliveries, an effort to combat fraud costing it billions of dollars.

Police said on Thursday they were questioning a Nigerian lawmaker, who uncovered a $6.8 billion fuel subsidy corruption scandal, over an allegation that he took a bribe from an oil trader in exchange for removing his name from the report. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed slightly against the dollar as banks cut back on their long dollar positions after the central bank tightened liquidity further, while stocks edged up for the fourth straight session.

The shilling closed at 85.00/20 per dollar, stronger than Wednesday's close of 85.20/30.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index rose for the fourth straight session, up 0.4 percent to 3,685.36 points.

Meanwhile, the weighted average yield on Kenyan 91-day Treasury bills

jumped for a second week to 10.537 percent at a poorly subscribed auction on Thursday from 9.801 percent previously, the central bank said.

EAST AFRICA BUDGETS The three main east African economies raised their spending plans for the 2012/13 fiscal year to fund key infrastructure sectors, but analysts faulted their finance ministers' sunny dispositions on growth outlook and borrowing proposals. KENYA FUEL PRICES Kenya's energy regulator cut the pump prices of petrol, kerosene and diesel citing lower international crude oil costs, which is likely to help ease inflation in east Africa's biggest economy. KENYA AIRWAYS Kenya Airways will cut costs this year to protect its bottom line, its chief executive said on Thursday, after a sharp rise in its fuel bill hit annual profits. TANZANIA ECONOMY Tanzania has trimmed its economic growth forecast for 2012 due to a prolonged drought and chronic energy shortages, but expects output to pick up in the years to 2016, a government minister said on Thursday. TANZANIA NATURAL GAS Norwegian oil firm Statoil discovered another big gas deposit off Tanzania, putting it within reach of having the gas needed for a project analysts say could cost over $10 billion to develop. ETHIOPIA ECONOMY Ethiopia's economy is expected to maintain a growth rate of 7 percent in 2012/2013, the International Monetary Fund said, raising its earlier forecast of 5.5 percent owing to slowing inflation. GHANA MARKETS Shares in SG-SSB Limited SG-SSB.GH, the local unit of Societe-Generale, jumped nearly 8 percent on strong demand from institutional investors, traders said.

SG-SSB Bank advanced 0.03 cedis to 0.41 cedis ($0.21) on 2.529 million shares traded, leading the GSE Composite Index higher 3.14 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,030.45 points. IVORY COAST EUROBOND Ivory Coast will pay the June coupon on its defaulted $2.3 billion Eurobond along with a good faith payment against arrears, the country's Finance Minister Charles Koffi Diby told bond holders in a statement on Thursday.

IVORY COAST PORT Ivory Coast's port of San Pedro, a leading export point for cocoa beans, is seeking $230 million from private investors connected to the Port of Antwerp International (PAI) to fund expansion plans, a port official said.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on