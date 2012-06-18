NAIROBI, June 18 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
EVENTS:
* KENYA - World Bank report on Kenyan economic growth outlook.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro jumped to a one-month high and Asian shares rose nearly 2 percent on
Monday after Greece's election delivered a slim parliamentary majority to
pro-bailout parties, a result seen as crucial to European leaders' efforts to
hold the euro together.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Monday as Greece's pro-bailout
parties looked set to win a slim majority at weekend elections, easing
investor fears of an imminent exit from the euro zone.
U.S. crude had risen 74 cents to $84.77 per barrel by 2337 GMT,
while Brent crude climbed 99 cents to $98.60 per barrel.
GREECE ELECTION
Parties supporting a bailout saving Greece from bankruptcy won a slim
parliamentary majority on Sunday, beating radical leftists who rejected
austerity and bringing relief to the euro zone which was braced for fresh
financial turmoil.
EGYPT ELECTION
Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood declared on Monday that its candidate Mohamed
Morsy won the country's first free presidential race, beating Hosni Mubarak's
last prime minister and ending six decades of rule by presidents plucked from
the military.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
Kenya's sale of a 10-year bond next week is expected to be well-received by
investors starved of long-term paper. Solid demand is also expected at a
Ugandan auction that will offer a 10-year bond for the first time in more
than a year.
AFRICA FX LOOKAHEAD
Uganda's shilling may come under pressure next week as an increase in
withholding tax rates for foreign bond investors undermines the commercial
logic of holding the currency.
AFRICA TELECOM
For a South African telecommunications company, it represented a unique
chance to seize what its chief executive called "one of the most significant
'virgin' mobile opportunities in the world."
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South African government bonds firmed on Friday and the back end of the
yield curve rallied as pressure lifted from longer-dated bonds, while dealers
squared positions on the rand ahead of a key Greek election on Sunday.
* South African shares rose 0.4 percent on Friday as global equities rallied
on talk of a joint effort by world central banks to ease any market upset
after Greece's election this weekend.
NIGERIA INSECURITY
Suicide car bombers attacked three churches in northern Nigeria on Sunday,
killing at least 19 people, wounding dozens and triggering retaliatory
attacks by Christian youths who dragged Muslims from cars and killed them,
witnesses said. [ID;nL5E8HH376]
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's interbank lending rates climbed higher to an average of 15.66
percent this week, from 14.5 percent last week, after state-owned energy
company NNPC recalled a portion of its deposits with some lenders and forex
purchases drained liquidity.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar for a third straight day
on Friday, lifted by foreign investors paying for Kenya Airways
rights issue allocations, while stocks edged up for the fifth
session.
EAST/SOUTHERN AFRICA INFLATION
* Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate fell for a fifth straight month in
May to 18.2 percent from 18.7 percent a month earlier, thanks to lower
increases in the cost of commodities.
* Consumer prices in Rwandan urban centres rose 1.41 percent in May from
April, driven by food prices and utilities bills, pushing the year-on-year
inflation rate to 8.32 percent from 6.95 percent.
* Botswana's headline consumer inflation quickened to 7.7 percent
year-on-year in May from 7.5 percent in April, the statistics office said on
Friday.
Month-on-month prices accelerated to 1.3 percent in May from 1.0 percent
in the previous month.
MALAWI ECONOMY
Malawi's donors have pledged around $496 million in budget support for the
2012/13 financial year, more than double pledges for the previous year's
budget, Finance Minister Ken Lipenga said on Friday.
ANGOLA DIAMONDS
A London court has been given a glimpse into the opaque world of Angolan
diamonds, in a battle between a Russian-Israeli tycoon and his one-time
partner that has also thrown up how modern-day buccaneers are building
fortunes from Africa's resources.
