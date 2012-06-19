NAIROBI, June 19 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: * Nigeria - May inflation data due to be released. * Kenya - Private equity firm Centrum Investment to announce 2012 FY results. * Botswana - Bank of Botswana auctions 14-day Treasury certificate. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares edged down on Tuesday as rising Spanish bond yields stoked fears its tottering banking system is dragging Madrid deeper into crisis, snuffing out a relief rally that followed a win for mainstream parties in Greece's weekend election. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude steadied around $96 a barrel on Tuesday, staying close to 16-month lows hit in the prior session, as Spain's rising borrowing cost showed Europe is nowhere near resolving its debt crisis which has hurt the outlook for fuel demand. GREECE CRISIS Greece's conservatives said they are poised to form a coalition government with the Socialists on Tuesday, allowing the two parties that dominated politics for decades to share power despite a major anti-establishment election vote. EGYPT ELECTION Egypt's agonised passage from revolution to democracy was in limbo on Monday, as the Muslim Brotherhood claimed victory in a presidential election while the generals who took over from Hosni Mubarak decreed it was they who would keep power for now. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African government bond yields rose on Monday ahead of a weekly auction on concerns about the additional supply, while the rand reversed earlier gains as global risk appetite stayed weak due to doubts over the outlook for the euro zone. NIGERIA INSECURITY At least 52 people were killed in religious rioting sparked by three suicide bombings against churches in northern Nigeria, where the dead were piled up on Monday in mortuaries and cemeteries in the city of Kaduna. NIGERIA MARKETS * The Nigerian naira rose to its highest level in three weeks against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Monday, after the central bank intervened in the market and speculation mounted of a planned dollar sale by the state oil firm. * Nigeria plans to raise 100.62 billion naira ($616.60 million)worth of 91-day and 182-day Treasury bills at its regular bi-monthly debt auction on Wednesday, the central bank said on Monday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling rallied against the dollar on Monday, helped by tight liquidity and receipt of the second tranche of the government's $600 million syndicated loan, while the benchmark share index inched down. MAURITIUS RATINGS Mauritius is confident it will get a ratings upgrade from Moody's in the next few months, its finance minister says, arguing that the island nation is diversifying its economy to reduce its reliance on European markets.

BURUNDI ECONOMY Burundi plans to cut spending after finding a 90 billion franc ($64 million) deficit on expected domestic and external revenue this year, arising from tax waivers on food and fuel and a major donor suspending aid, its finance minister said. ZIMBABWE INFLATION Zimbabwe's headline consumer inflation rate was little changed at 4.02 percent year-on-year in May from 4.03 percent in April, the statistics agency said on Monday.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation was at 0.07 percent in May compared with April's 0.19 percent, the Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency said. GUINEA ECONOMY A slowdown in alumina and diamond production in early 2012 is jeopardising Guinea's target for securing economic growth of 4.7 percent for the year as a whole, an economy and finance ministry official said on Monday.

