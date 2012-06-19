NAIROBI, June 19 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
EVENTS:
* Nigeria - May inflation data due to be released.
* Kenya - Private equity firm Centrum Investment to announce 2012 FY results.
* Botswana - Bank of Botswana auctions 14-day Treasury certificate.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged down on Tuesday as rising Spanish bond yields stoked fears
its tottering banking system is dragging Madrid deeper into crisis, snuffing
out a relief rally that followed a win for mainstream parties in Greece's
weekend election.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude steadied around $96 a barrel on Tuesday, staying close to
16-month lows hit in the prior session, as Spain's rising borrowing cost
showed Europe is nowhere near resolving its debt crisis which has hurt the
outlook for fuel demand.
GREECE CRISIS
Greece's conservatives said they are poised to form a coalition government
with the Socialists on Tuesday, allowing the two parties that dominated
politics for decades to share power despite a major anti-establishment
election vote.
EGYPT ELECTION
Egypt's agonised passage from revolution to democracy was in limbo on Monday,
as the Muslim Brotherhood claimed victory in a presidential election while
the generals who took over from Hosni Mubarak decreed it was they who would
keep power for now.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African government bond yields rose on Monday ahead of a weekly auction
on concerns about the additional supply, while the rand reversed earlier
gains as global risk appetite stayed weak due to doubts over the outlook for
the euro zone.
NIGERIA INSECURITY
At least 52 people were killed in religious rioting sparked by three suicide
bombings against churches in northern Nigeria, where the dead were piled up
on Monday in mortuaries and cemeteries in the city of Kaduna.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* The Nigerian naira rose to its highest level in three weeks
against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Monday, after the central
bank intervened in the market and speculation mounted of a planned dollar
sale by the state oil firm.
* Nigeria plans to raise 100.62 billion naira ($616.60 million)worth of
91-day and 182-day Treasury bills at its regular bi-monthly debt auction on
Wednesday, the central bank said on Monday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling rallied against the dollar on Monday, helped by
tight liquidity and receipt of the second tranche of the government's $600
million syndicated loan, while the benchmark share index inched
down.
MAURITIUS RATINGS
Mauritius is confident it will get a ratings upgrade from Moody's in the next
few months, its finance minister says, arguing that the island nation is
diversifying its economy to reduce its reliance on European markets.
BURUNDI ECONOMY
Burundi plans to cut spending after finding a 90 billion franc ($64 million)
deficit on expected domestic and external revenue this year, arising from tax
waivers on food and fuel and a major donor suspending aid, its finance
minister said.
ZIMBABWE INFLATION
Zimbabwe's headline consumer inflation rate was little changed at 4.02
percent year-on-year in May from 4.03 percent in April, the statistics agency
said on Monday.
On a month-on-month basis, inflation was at 0.07 percent in May compared
with April's 0.19 percent, the Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency said.
GUINEA ECONOMY
A slowdown in alumina and diamond production in early 2012 is jeopardising
Guinea's target for securing economic growth of 4.7 percent for the year as a
whole, an economy and finance ministry official said on Monday.
